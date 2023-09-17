Nairn County make it five wins on the spin; Turriff United go sixth with victory against Forres Mechanics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Nairn County make it five wins on the spin; Turriff United go sixth with victory against Forres Mechanics

The Wee County ran out 4-0 winners against Inverurie Locos, who had Paul Coutts sent off.

By Reporter
Nairn County striker Conor Gethins. Image: Jasper Image.
Nairn County striker Conor Gethins. Image: Jasper Image.

Nairn County made it five wins on the bounce thanks to a 4-0 victory against 10-man Inverurie Locos at Station Park.

The Wee County were given a helping hand when they were awarded two penalties either side of the interval.

Locos were left with a mountain to climb after Paul Coutts was sent off – a decision hotly disputed by the visitors.

County’s assistant manager David Hind said: “We are starting to build a bit of momentum now, that’s five wins on the trot.

“We had a tough start to the season – we only scored one goal in five games – you couldn’t see where a goal was coming from. But now that’s 22 in the last six – it’s testament to the boys.

“They’ve continued to work hard and now they are getting their reward. That performance was superb.

“It took as a while to get going after a hard game on Wednesday night.

“But once we did I think we outworked them. In the second half, the subs that came on really freshened things up and we started to create chances.”

Nairn made the breakthrough in the 35th minute. Glen Donald handled an Angus Dey shot in the box and Conor Gethins headed home the rebound after Locos keeper Zack Ellis kept his initial effort out with his foot.

George Robesten looked certain to double the lead before the break but his goal-bound shot was cleared off the line by Mark Souter

The home side were awarded their second penalty of the match in the 67th minute.

Coutts handled in the box and the Locos player received his marching orders for a second booking. Gethins made no mistake this time blasting the ball into the right hand corner of the net.

Nairn finished the match on the front foot and Dey made it 3-0 via a wicked deflection in the 85th minute and Andrew MacLeod kept up his goal scoring run with his seventh goal of the season a couple of minutes later.

Locos boss Andy Low said: “I feel at 1-0 it was an even game. But we hadn’t done enough to be ahead, which was disappointing.

“We needed to do more to get back into it. But it all changed with the second penalty when Paul Coutts was sent off. It was never a penalty. It was a two-hand push in his back.

“He put his hands up to show the referee what had happened – I don’t see how it can be given as a penalty.

“But as a club we need to be better at that point.

“We should be coming up here and winning games of football – I think we did enough up until that point to go on and win the game.”

Turriff United 2-0 Forres Mechanics

Despite playing for 85 minutes with 10 men, Turriff United dug out a win against Forres Mechanics to sit sixth in the Breedon Highland League.

Max Foster was sent off for denying Callum Frame a goalscoring opportunity with only five minutes gone.

Forres were unable to turn their pressure into a goal in the first half and it was Turra who opened the scoring two minutes into the second period.

A well-flighted corner from the left by Callan Gray was met by a towering jump from Andrew Watt to put his team ahead.

Five minutes later Gray turned scorer with a free kick deep on the right curling round the wall and deceiving Lee Herbert at his left post.

There was another chance for the hosts with Murray Cormack header bouncing off the top of the crossbar.

Turra boss Dean Donaldson said: “To a man I felt the team played really well but if we had lost a goal in that first half it could have been a different outcome.

“We got them in at half time, worked on the shape and they stuck to their task.

“We did sit back and defend but in training we work a lot on counter attacking and even being a player down doesn’t affect us as we’re very good on the break.”

Forres boss Steven MacDonald said: “We didn’t create enough and use the numerical advantage. The heads went down after the second goal.”

More from Highland League

Huntly's Andy Hunter. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Huntly hit Deveronvale for six; Brora Rangers run out narrow winners at Keith
CR0031428 Highland League game of the day - Formartine United (red) v Turriff United (blue) Picture of Graeme Rodger. Picture by Kenny Elrick 16/10/2021
Formartine top Highland League with Clach win; Fraserburgh defeat Wick
Banks o' Dee co-manager Paul Lawson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee inflict first defeat of the season on Buckie Thistle; Brechin City…
16 September 2023. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Station Street, Rothes, AB38 7BX. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Lossiemouth FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- 7 - Rothes - Ben Johnstone heads in the only goal CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Ross Jack finds it a hard watch as Rothes beat Lossiemouth
16 September 2023. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Station Street, Rothes, AB38 7BX. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Lossiemouth FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Rothes - Greg Morrison and Lossie - Brandon Hutcheson CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Highland League: Rothes edge past Lossiemouth
5 August 2022. Wick, Highlands, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Wick Academy FC and Deveronvale FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Wick player-manager Gary Manson CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Wick Academy look to tighten up for visit of Fraserburgh
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041288 Callum Law, Keith. Highland League Keith 0 Vs Lossiemouth 2. Picture shows 11 Keith Liam Duncan and 19 Lossie Ross Morrison February 25th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Ross Morrison reckons team spirit can propel Lossiemouth to first win when they tackle…
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041527 Story by Callum Law Spain Park, Aberdeen Highland League match between Banks O' Dee and Buckie Thistle Pictured are Dee's Ramsay Davidson and Buckie's Max Barry Saturday 11th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee and Buckie Thistle bid to continue unbeaten Highland League starts
Brora Rangers Max Ewan in action.
GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup: Brora Rangers and Brechin City get semi-final home…
Another upcoming weekend of action means another Highland League Weekly preview show.
Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview - Build-up to camera games and another chance…

Conversation