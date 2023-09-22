Banks o’ Dee look for cup run after last term’s disappointment

Paul Lawson admits Banks o’ Dee’s players may have an added incentive to do well in the Scottish Cup after the disappointment of last season.

Dee welcome Dalbeattie Star to Spain Park tomorrow in the national tournament.

Last season the Aberdeen side won their first round tie 4-0 against fellow Breedon Highland League side Turriff United, before being thrown out for fielding an ineligible player.

Asked if that frustration could motivate Dee this term, Lawson said: “For the players there probably is something still there from last year.

“For myself last season was my last one as a player so knowing I wouldn’t play in the Scottish Cup again was a sore point.

“The club has done well in the cup in the past and they’ll want to replicate that.

“Maybe the players will want to make up for last season, but we put that to bed and moved on a long time ago from it and hopefully this season we can put a run together.”

Dalbeattie are fourth in the South of Scotland League and Lawson says one of the interesting parts of being involved in the Scottish Cup for him and co-manager Josh Winton is trying to research teams they don’t usually face.

Lawson added: “In the early rounds one of the big things is trying to find out about your opponents with match reports and information.

“We’ve managed to find out a few bits and pieces so hopefully that can help us, it’s always good to come up against teams from other parts of the country.

“We’re at home and we want to use that to our advantage and after a good result last weekend (2-0 win against Buckie Thistle) the boys are confident.”