Strathspey Thistle bolstered by returning five for Scottish Cup trip

Robert MacCormack has more players at his disposal for the meeting with Gala Fairydean Rovers.

By Callum Law
Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack, who's preparing for the Scottish Cup
Robert MacCormack has five players returning for Strathspey Thistle's Scottish Cup first round tie.

Strathspey Thistle boss Robert MacCormack is pleased to have increased options for their Scottish Cup tie with Gala Fairydean Rovers.

The Grantown Jags were missing eight players for last weekend’s defeat to Brechin City and as a result fielded only three subs.

For tomorrow’s trip to Netherdale, captain James McShane, Liam Grant, Daniel Whitehorn, Cairn Giles and Callum Ligertwood all return.

Ross Logan could also play after missing last Saturday, although a decision has still to be taken on whether to protect him for important upcoming league games against Wick Academy and Lossiemouth.

MacCormack said: “Having them back is a big boost, we need to have all of our players available to give ourselves the best chance.

“We’re not quite at a full squad yet, but I’m delighted with the options we’ve got for this game.

James McShane, right, returns for Strathspey Thistle
“With Ross we’re swithering because we got some big games coming up in the league so do we risk them in the Scottish Cup or wait to ensure he’s available for the league games?

“Ross picked up an injury against Fraserburgh and he could potentially have played last weekend.

“But it felt a wee bit too early for him, this week he could play, but we’ve still to make a call on it.”

MacCormack is hoping Strathspey, who are bottom of the Breedon Highland League, can earn a confidence-boosting win against Gala – who are 10th in the Lowland League.

He added: “It’s a big occasion and we’re going to go for it.

“We want to give a good account of ourselves and want to win, but there’s not quite the same pressure of getting points in the league.

“It would be nice to get a boost ahead of some important league games.”

