Paul Brindle looks for another Scottish Cup buzz with Brora Rangers

The Cattachs - who took the scalp of Hearts in 2021 - face Berwick Rangers in the first round of this season's competition.

By Callum Law
Paul Brindle looks for another Scottish Cup buzz with Brora Rangers
The Cattachs - who took the scalp of Hearts in 2021 - face Berwick Rangers in the first round of this season's competition.

Paul Brindle still gets a buzz from helping Brora Rangers create one of the biggest upsets of all time ahead of their latest Scottish Cup campaign getting under way.

The Cattachs welcome Berwick Rangers, who are eighth in the Lowland League, to Dudgeon Park this afternoon in the first round.

In March 2021, Brindle and his Brora team-mates created a huge shock by defeating Hearts.

The 30-year-old says those memories give him motivation ahead of starting another cup tilt.

Brindle said: “In terms of a one-off game for the club and those of us that were involved there’s probably nothing that would top the Hearts game.

“From time to time I can be speaking to someone and it will come up about playing for Brora and people still talk and ask about that game.

“Thinking about it still gives you a buzz ahead of playing in Scottish Cup again.

“It’s a great occasion for everyone to be playing in the Scottish Cup.

“With the history we have in the competition, getting to the fifth round and playing Kilmarnock (in 2017-18) and beating Hearts are things that will never leave you.

“Any time a Scottish Cup fixture comes round you want to push as far as you can in the hope of getting another of those sort of ties.

“We’ll do everything we can to try to get through to the next round, but we expect a real battle against Berwick and a very tricky tie.”

Elsewhere, North Caledonian League side Golspie Sutherland will attempt to upset Forres Mechanics, who have suffered three straight defeats, at King George V Park.

Strathspey Thistle make the 360-mile round trip from Grantown-on-Spey to Galashiels to take on Gala Fairydean Rovers.

