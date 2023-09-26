Referees encourage new faces to pick up the whistle in bid to meet fixture demands

Two top North-East referees have spoken about the benefits of the role as part of a drive to try to recruit more match officials.

Category one whistler Dan McFarlane and category one development referee Duncan Nicolson are both keen to encourage others to pick up the whistle.

Aberdeen, Moray and Banff and the North of Scotland referee associations are all running courses to try to recruit new officials.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic the number of available referees has declined which is leading to postponements at grassroots level and more Junior fixtures being played without assistant referees.

The introduction of VAR in the Premiership last season has also had an impact with more officials required to oversee top flight matches.

McFarlane, who has been refereeing since 2010, is in his third season as a category one referee – the elite list in Scotland.

Last season he took charge of games in the Championship and also became fully VAR trained, the 29-year-old Aberdonian believes there are good opportunities within refereeing.

McFarlane said: “Refereeing is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who wants to get involved in football.

“To be involved in some of the best games in the country is a real privilege.

“Refereeing also allows you to build your personal skills and develop confidence as well.

“Whether it’s a young person who wants to be involved in football, someone looking to earn a bit of extra cash or a retired player looking to stay involved in the game I’d encourage them to get involved.

“The Scottish FA are good at allowing people opportunities and keen to develop the next generation of referees.

“If you’re someone starting out and you’re committed to it the chances are there to make decent progress.”

‘Best thing I’ve done’

As a category one development official Nicolson, who has been refereeing since 2015, takes charge of games in League Two and the Breedon Highland League.

The 25-year-old echoed McFarlane’s sentiments and added: “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done in terms of developing personal confidence, leadership skills and teamworking skills

“It’s helped me in my personal and professional development because the skills you improve through refereeing are transferable to the workplace.

“There’s also the networking side of it where you meet people from all different walks of life, it keeps you fit as well.

“There are so many benefits and opportunities in refereeing and it tests you in the best possible way.

“When you start refereeing it’s clear there’s a pathway opening up for people of all ages.”

McFarlane is also able to provide an insight into the process of training VAR officials.

He added: “It’s an intensive training process which took me six months.

“We have to do 12 hours of simulated clips, some which are classed as straightforward and some which are a lot more complex.

“Then we have to do matches as both VAR and the referee on the field, at a pre-season tournament I did two games as VAR and two games on the field.

“We’re given constant feedback and coaching from the referees’ department to try to keep improving standards.

“It’s still early days and it will take time for things to become slicker.”

Support network key

Often referees are highlighted or scrutinised due to controversy surrounding a decision.

Nicolson says officials care passionately about doing the job well and raising standards.

He said: “Nobody cares more about mistakes than referees, there’s nothing worse than going home on a Saturday knowing you’ve made an error.

“We hate making errors and it does effect us, but we’re fortunate to have the support network in place that we can turn to.

“Coming through at every level there are good people, who have been through the same as you, there to support you.

“In Aberdeen we’ve got a development group to mentor people coming through the ranks and that means you never feel isolated.

“The support network both in the local associations and nationally with the Scottish FA is a big thing.

“They really want to push through the next generation of referees and I’ve been fortunate with the support I’ve been given so far.”