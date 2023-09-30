Fraserburgh beat Brechin to Highland League Cup final; Scores from around the Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh beat Brechin to Highland League Cup final; Scores from around the Highland League

The Broch prevailed 2-1 against the Hedgemen at Glebe Park.

By Callum Law
Fraserburgh's Logan Watt, left, tries to get away from Brechin's Seth Patrick
Fraserburgh's Logan Watt, left, tries to get away from Brechin's Seth Patrick

Fraserburgh beat Brechin City 2-1 to reach the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup final.

Goals from Logan Watt and Ryan Sargent won it for the Broch at Glebe Park against the Hedgemen, who scored through Fraser MacLeod and finished with 10 men after Euan Spark’s red card.

Fraserburgh will take on Brora Rangers or Keith in the final of the competition at Inverurie’s Harlaw Park next month.

The home side had more of the ball in the opening period but clear-cut chances for either side were hard to come by.

Brechin’s Spencer Moreland had an effort deflected over and for Fraserburgh Lewis Davidson swerved a 25-yarder wide in the early stages.

After half an hour Fraser MacLeod curled a shot from the edge of the area straight into the hands of Broch goalkeeper Joe Barbour.

Then in the 37th  minute the visitors had the lead. Watt dispossessed MacLeod in midfield, with some of the home supporters looking for a free-kick, and found Greg Buchan who then passed to Scott Barbour on the left flank.

Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour, left, and Kevin McHattie of Brechin battle for the ball

Ryan Cowie made a run beyond Barbour and when he got the ball picked Watt with a low cross which he fired into the left corner from 12 yards.

Shortly before the interval Greg Buchan fired a volley off target from 20 yards.

Hosts down to 10

Five minutes into the second half Brechin were dealt a setback when they were reduced to 10 men.

Euan Spark’s wayward header allowed Ryan Sargent to get in behind with referee Filippo Mazzoni judging that Spark had pulled down Sargent before showing the City defender a red card.

The home side were unhappy with the decision but so were Fraserburgh because they felt the foul was inside the box and rather on the edge of the area as Mazzoni ruled.

Despite their numerical disadvantage the Hedgemen levelled in the 55th minute when a short corner routine saw Hamish Thomson’s shot blocked, but the loose ball broke for MacLeod and his strike was deflected beyond Joe Barbour into the left corner.

Logan Watt, centre, scores for Fraserburgh against Brechin

Shortly after MacLeod played Grady McGrath in down the right, but the usually clinical striker couldn’t hit the target with a clear sight of goal.

Just after the hour mark Fraserburgh regained the lead when Watt won the ball in midfield and picked out Sargent who took a superb first touch before firing into the bottom right corner from the edge of the box.

Inside the final quarter of an hour Sargent scored again from a Watt cross, but the flag was up for offside.

In the third minute of injury time Broch sub Connor Wood should have sealed it when he was through on goal but fired wide.

Around the grounds

The second Highland League Cup semi-final between Brora Rangers and Keith at Dudgeon Park was postponed due to a traffic accident on the A9 which led to the road being closed and meant the Maroons were unable to reach the ground.

That accident also stopped Wick Academy travelling to Grantown-on-Spey to take on Strathspey Thistle in the Breedon Highland League.

In the other league fixtures Buckie Thistle defeated Nairn County 5-0 at Victoria Park. Josh Peters, Jack MacIver, Dale Wood, Max Barry, Scott Adams and Marcus Goodall scoring for the Jags.

Huntly beat Clachnacuddin 8-0 at Christie Park with a hat-trick from Andy Hunter and goals from Alex Thoirs, Lewis Crosbie, Sam Morrison’s own goal, Brodie Allen’s penalty and Michael Dangana’s counter.

Formartine United lost 4-2 to Turriff United at North Lodge Park. John Allan gave Turra the lead before Adam Emslie levelled for the home side. Ewan Clark restored the visitors’ advantage and then added to it with a penalty.

Aaron Norris pulled one back for Formartine before Owen Kinsella’s goal put the seal on Turriff’s victory.

Rothes won 1-0 against Inverurie Locos at Harlaw Park with Aidan Wilson scoring.

More from Highland League

Fraserburgh's Logan Watt, left, tries to get away from Brechin's Seth Patrick
Highland League Cup: Brechin City and Fraserburgh aim for final say
Fraserburgh beat Brechin to Highland League Cup final; Scores from around the Highland League
Watch free: Highland League Weekly preview - who will reach the Highland League Cup…
Fraserburgh's Logan Watt, left, tries to get away from Brechin's Seth Patrick
Garry Wood keen to keep playing after Inverurie Locos exit as Jonny Smith also…
Fraserburgh's Logan Watt, left, tries to get away from Brechin's Seth Patrick
New goalkeeper Daniel Hoban can be Banks o' Dee mainstay says Josh Winton
Fraserburgh's Logan Watt, left, tries to get away from Brechin's Seth Patrick
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Would Banks o' Dee or Brechin City taste…
Fraserburgh's Logan Watt, left, tries to get away from Brechin's Seth Patrick
Brechin's late winner at Banks o' Dee delights Andy Kirk
Ryan Sargent scored Fraserburgh's opening goal. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Keith and Fraserburgh share the spoils in entertaining draw
Fraserburgh's Logan Watt, left, tries to get away from Brechin's Seth Patrick
Caley Thistle edge past Rothes to book place in North of Scotland Cup semi-final
Fraserburgh's Logan Watt, left, tries to get away from Brechin's Seth Patrick
Highland League: Late goal gives Brechin City victory over Banks o' Dee
Fraserburgh's Logan Watt, left, tries to get away from Brechin's Seth Patrick
Garry Wood leaves Inverurie Locos