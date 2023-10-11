Willie West set for another milestone as Fraserburgh tackle Aberdeen in Aberdeenshire Shield

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Willie West set for another milestone as Fraserburgh tackle Aberdeen in Aberdeenshire Shield

The Broch take on the Dons at Pittodrie with captain West sitting on 649 Broch appearances.

By Callum Law
Captain Willie West could make his 650th Fraserburgh appearance against Aberdeen
Captain Willie West could make his 650th Fraserburgh appearance against Aberdeen

Fraserburgh captain Willie West is determined to keep playing as he looks to reach another milestone.

If the Broch skipper features in tonight’s Morrison (Motors) Turriff Aberdeenshire Shield first round tie against Aberdeen at Pittodrie (7.30pm kick-off), it will be his 650th appearance for the club.

Only Jimmy Young (680) and Billy Gordon (721) have made more appearances for the Buchan outfit than West, who is also the fifth-highest scorer in Broch history with 166 goals.

The 35-year-old, who has won 13 trophies with Fraserburgh since his debut in November 2003, said: “I still feel like I’m just starting out.

“It’s something I am proud of, but it’s far more important for the team to put in a good performance.

“If I feature then I want to give a good account of myself as well. It’s all well and good talking about 650 appearances, but you don’t want to play poorly.

“For me it’s always just about trying to show I can still contribute to the team and the club.

“To make my 650th appearance at Pittodrie would be special, but if it isn’t in this game, it might be at Bellslea on Saturday, which would be great as well.

Willie West has been with Fraserburgh for 20 years.

“I suppose I would like to try to catch Jimmy Young and Billy Gordon.

“If I still feel I’m able to contribute, the management team still feel I’m contributing and if I’m still enjoying it, then I’ll keep going.

“I just keep going week to week and see where that takes me.

“If I had to stop tomorrow, I would be quite content – but I want to keep playing as long as I can and see where it goes.”

Holders need to bounce back

Fraserburgh come into this evening’s fixture following losses to Formartine United and Huntly in the Breedon Highland League.

West says the Broch, who are Aberdeenshire Shield holders, will need an improved display against an Aberdeen side that could feature a number of first-team players.

The versatile player, who primarily lines up in defence now, added: “The last two performances and results haven’t been good enough, it’s been hard to take.

“We need to react and recover. You want to win every game and as holders we don’t want to lose our grip on the Shield.

“But we know it’s going to be really tough.

“We’ll need to cut out the mistakes we’ve been making because a team of Aberdeen’s quality will punish us.

Fraserburgh are Aberdeenshire Shield holders, but have lost their last two games

“When I was younger I was a season ticket holder at Aberdeen with my dad, my brothers and my uncle.

“I would say Aberdeen are my Scottish Premiership team, and it’s quite special to play Aberdeen in a competitive fixture.”

In the other Aberdeenshire Shield first round tie, North Region Junior Premier League leaders Hermes take on former Junior foes Banks o’ Dee at Lochside Park.

Highland League side Dee are looking to bounce back after three games without a win.

Meanwhile, the second round draw will take place at Pittodrie tonight with Buckie Thistle, Huntly, Keith and Turriff United already in the hat having received byes.

