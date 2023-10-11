Banks o’ Dee defeat Hermes 4-3 to book Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee defeat Hermes 4-3 to book Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final spot

The Spain Park side were 4-1 up before two late goals from the hosts set up a tense finish.

By Danny Law
Lachie Macleod celebrates for Banks o' Dee. Image: Brian Smith.
Lachie Macleod celebrates for Banks o' Dee. Image: Brian Smith.

Banks o’ Dee had to come from behind to defeat Hermes 4-3 in the first round of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield at Lochside Park.

The Spain Park side will make the trip to Formartine United in the quarter-finals of the competition on Wednesday.

Hermes, who sit three points clear at the top of the NRJFA Premier League, took the lead through Jack Craig with only four minutes on the clock.

Dee, who went into the match on a run of three games without a win, levelled in the 20th minute when Kane Winton’s half-volley from the edge of the area flew into the top corner of the net.

Lachie Macleod put Banks o’ Dee 2-1 up in the 32nd minute when he was quickest to react to head home the loose ball after a shot was tipped onto the crossbar.

Michael Philipson made it 3-1 to the visitors six minutes before the break with a smart finish from 18 yards out.

Lachie Macleod got his second of the evening when he took advantage of a mistake in the Hermes defence and slotted home just before the hour mark as Dee went 4-1 up.

Grant Rose pulled a goal back for Hermes in the 67th minute before former Inverurie Locos striker Garry Wood came on as a substitute for his Dee debut.

Hermes netted with three minutes to go through Brunon Paszkiewicz to set up a nervy finale for the visitors but they held on for the victory.

Banks o’ Dee head to Inverurie Locos in the Breedon Highland League on Saturday, while Hermes travel to Maud in the NRJFA Premier League.

Aberdeen edge past holders Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Shield

More from Highland League

Forres Mechanics player Lee Fraser. Image: Jasperimage.
Honours even as Forres Mechanics come back to draw with Clachnacuddin in Highland League
Adam Emslie of Aberdeen with Fraserburgh's Lewis Davidson in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen edge past holders Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Shield
Michael Finnis celebrates netting for Rothes against Strathspey Thistle. Image: Jasperimage
Rothes move into top-half with victory over Strathspey Thistle
CR0044307, Callum Law, Inverurie. Highland League game Inverurie Locos v Formartine United at Harlaw Park. Picture of Locos Glen Donald Wednesday, August 16th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos beat Dyce in Aberdeenshire Shield first round
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dean Donaldson set to leave Turriff United for Inverurie Locos manager's role
Rothes manager Ross Jack. Image: Jasperimage
Ross Jack looks for ruthless streak from Rothes in Strathspey clash
Inverurie Locos' manager Jamie Watt
Jamie Watt happy to continue as Inverurie Locos' interim boss
12 August 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Buckie Thistle FC - PICTURE CONTENT: Fraserburgh - William West and Buckie - Max Barry CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Willie West set for another milestone as Fraserburgh tackle Aberdeen in Aberdeenshire Shield
10 October 2023. Deveronvale FC, Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Aberdeenshire Shield first round tie between Deveronvale FC and Formartine UTD FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Formartine - Scott Lisle CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Stuart Anderson's praise for stretched Formartine after Aberdeenshire Shield progression
10 October 2023. Deveronvale FC, Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Aberdeenshire Shield first round tie between Deveronvale FC and Formartine UTD FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Formartine - Scott Lise on the attack CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Formartine win narrowly against Deveronvale in Aberdeenshire Shield