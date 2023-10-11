Banks o’ Dee defeat Hermes 4-3 to book Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final spot

Banks o’ Dee had to come from behind to defeat Hermes 4-3 in the first round of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield at Lochside Park.

The Spain Park side will make the trip to Formartine United in the quarter-finals of the competition on Wednesday.

Hermes, who sit three points clear at the top of the NRJFA Premier League, took the lead through Jack Craig with only four minutes on the clock.

Dee, who went into the match on a run of three games without a win, levelled in the 20th minute when Kane Winton’s half-volley from the edge of the area flew into the top corner of the net.

Lachie Macleod put Banks o’ Dee 2-1 up in the 32nd minute when he was quickest to react to head home the loose ball after a shot was tipped onto the crossbar.

Michael Philipson made it 3-1 to the visitors six minutes before the break with a smart finish from 18 yards out.

Lachie Macleod got his second of the evening when he took advantage of a mistake in the Hermes defence and slotted home just before the hour mark as Dee went 4-1 up.

Grant Rose pulled a goal back for Hermes in the 67th minute before former Inverurie Locos striker Garry Wood came on as a substitute for his Dee debut.

Hermes netted with three minutes to go through Brunon Paszkiewicz to set up a nervy finale for the visitors but they held on for the victory.

Banks o’ Dee head to Inverurie Locos in the Breedon Highland League on Saturday, while Hermes travel to Maud in the NRJFA Premier League.