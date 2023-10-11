Honours even as Forres Mechanics come back to draw with Clachnacuddin in Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Honours even as Forres Mechanics come back to draw with Clachnacuddin in Highland League

Lee Fraser's second half header cancelled out Lewis Mackenzie's first period opener for the visitors.

Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle
Forres Mechanics player Lee Fraser. Image: Jasperimage.
Forres Mechanics player Lee Fraser. Image: Jasperimage.

Forres Mechanics and Clachnacuddin shared the spoils after a hard-fought 1-1 draw in the Breedon Highland League at Mosset Park.

A first-half strike from Lewis Mackenzie for the visitors was cancelled out by Lee Fraser’s header after the switch of ends.

Forres had the first chance when Mark Mclauchlan’s dipping shot from 25 yards landed on the roof of the net after 12 minutes.

Jack Grant’s free-kick from 30 yards surprised everyone when it crashed off the crossbar for the home side after a quarter of an hour.

It was Clachnacuddin that took the lead after 21 minutes, though, as Mackenzie took full advantage of a loose Forres clearance to slam in at the near post from eight yards.

Forres brought on winger Dylan Lawrence at the start of the second half and he nodded a Mclauchlan cross wide just two minutes after the break.

Lee Fraser, up from centre-back, then passed up a chance to equalise on the hour mark when the ball broke to him just inside the box and he was denied by Clach substitute goalkeeper Daniel Rae, who replaced the injured Douglas Maclennan before half-time.

Just four minutes later, Fraser was on the scoresheet as he nodded a Grant cross in from six yards to level the scores at 1-1.

Forres should have completed a quickfire turnaround on 70 minutes when Calum Howarth’s ball over the top found Craig Mackenzie – but he was denied by Rae at close range.

Lewis Mackenzie had a huge chance to win the game for Clach late on after a Samba Badjana mistake, but Lee Herbert in the Forres goal denied him.

More from Highland League

Lachie Macleod celebrates for Banks o' Dee. Image: Brian Smith.
Banks o' Dee defeat Hermes 4-3 to book Aberdeenshire Shield quarter-final spot
Adam Emslie of Aberdeen with Fraserburgh's Lewis Davidson in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen edge past holders Fraserburgh in Aberdeenshire Shield
Michael Finnis celebrates netting for Rothes against Strathspey Thistle. Image: Jasperimage
Rothes move into top-half with victory over Strathspey Thistle
CR0044307, Callum Law, Inverurie. Highland League game Inverurie Locos v Formartine United at Harlaw Park. Picture of Locos Glen Donald Wednesday, August 16th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos beat Dyce in Aberdeenshire Shield first round
Turriff United manager Dean Donaldson. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Dean Donaldson set to leave Turriff United for Inverurie Locos manager's role
Rothes manager Ross Jack. Image: Jasperimage
Ross Jack looks for ruthless streak from Rothes in Strathspey clash
Inverurie Locos' manager Jamie Watt
Jamie Watt happy to continue as Inverurie Locos' interim boss
12 August 2022. Bellslea Park, Seaforth Street, Fraserburgh. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Fraserburgh FC and Buckie Thistle FC - PICTURE CONTENT: Fraserburgh - William West and Buckie - Max Barry CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Willie West set for another milestone as Fraserburgh tackle Aberdeen in Aberdeenshire Shield
10 October 2023. Deveronvale FC, Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Aberdeenshire Shield first round tie between Deveronvale FC and Formartine UTD FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Formartine - Scott Lisle CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Stuart Anderson's praise for stretched Formartine after Aberdeenshire Shield progression
10 October 2023. Deveronvale FC, Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Aberdeenshire Shield first round tie between Deveronvale FC and Formartine UTD FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Formartine - Scott Lise on the attack CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Formartine win narrowly against Deveronvale in Aberdeenshire Shield

Conversation