Banks o’ Dee go nap against Formartine United to reach Aberdeenshire Shield semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee go nap against Formartine United to reach Aberdeenshire Shield semi-finals

The Aberdeen outfit were in ruthless mood in their quarter-final victory at North Lodge Park.

By Callum Law
Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour, left, tackles Scott Lisle of Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour, left, tackles Scott Lisle of Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Banks o’ Dee reached the semi-finals of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield with a 5-0 victory against 10-man Formartine United.

Lachie MacLeod opened the scoring for the Aberdeen side in the quarter-final at North Lodge Park before the home team had Aaron Norris sent off.

Max Alexander then netted from the penalty spot with Kane Winton, Hamish MacLeod and Dayshonne Golding also on target.

Dee, who won the Aberdeenshire Shield for the first time in 2022, will play their last four tie on Wednesday November 8.

Visitors strike first

Playing with a stiff breeze at their backs Formartine had a couple of early openings.

Marc Lawrence’s low drive from the edge of the area was held by Dee goalkeeper Daniel Hoban and then Paul Campbell broke in behind, but sent his effort wide as Hoban rushed out.

The visitors soon came into the game with Michael Philipson stinging goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald’s palms with a left-footed shot.

After quarter of an hour Dee took the lead with Philipson releasing Alexander, who was one on one with the last United defender Kieran Adams.

Although Adams made a good sliding challenge, the ball broke for Lachie MacLeod, who hammered a shot into the left corner.

Lachie MacLeod celebrates scoring for Banks o’ Dee against Formartine United.

Midway through the first half Dee could have doubled their advantage when a corner wasn’t fully cleared. Mark Gilmour crossed from the left and found Alexander at the back post, only for Ewen Macdonald to get down low to make a good save.

In the 28th minute, Macdonald made another good stop to repel Alexander’s header from Marc Young’s long throw.

But a minute later, Dee made it 2-0 and Formartine were also reduced to 10 men.

Gilmour got in behind Norris on the right and went down inside the area after having his heels clipped.

Referee Joel Kennedy pointed to the penalty spot and showed Norris a red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity with Alexander finding the bottom right corner from 12 yards.

On the stroke of half-time, Dee put the tie to bed by scoring their third.

Gilmour’s corner from the left was met by Winton, who looped a header into the left corner.

Dee add more

In the 52nd minute, it got even better for Dee as they netted their fourth.

Kennedy stopped play after the ball hit him, despite the visitors retaining the possession they had before the ball struck the official.

From the resultant drop-ball, Gilmour slipped it to Hamish MacLeod on the left side of the box and he finished well across Macdonald.

Banks o’ Dee didn’t let up and made it five just after the hour mark with sub Golding – who joined on loan from Cove Rangers at the weekend – breaking through on goal before rounding Macdonald and finishing.

Banks o’ Dee’s Michael Philipson, left, tries to get away from Scott Lisle of Formartine United.

However, the Formartine players were incensed and felt Golding should have been punished for a push on Adams in the build-up.

The game petered out somewhat in the closing stages, with United keen to avoid further damage and Banks o’ Dee content with the outcome.

More from Highland League

Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour, left, tackles Scott Lisle of Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen, Buckie Thistle and Huntly progress to Aberdeenshire Shield semi-finals with last-four draw confirmed
Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour, left, tackles Scott Lisle of Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Nairn County stun Caley Thistle in shoot-out to reach North of Scotland Cup final
Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour, left, tackles Scott Lisle of Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Alex Samuel nets hat-trick as Ross County defeat Brora Rangers to reach North of…
Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour, left, tackles Scott Lisle of Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Callum Maclean determined to end Nairn County's cup final wait
Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour, left, tackles Scott Lisle of Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Graeme Taylor keen to remain part of Turriff United set-up
Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour, left, tackles Scott Lisle of Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Paul Campbell seeks more Aberdeenshire Shield success as Formartine United face Banks o' Dee
Spain Park, home of Highland League side Banks o' Dee. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee duo Andy Shearer and Dean Lawrie bow out of Spain Park
Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour, left, tackles Scott Lisle of Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brora Rangers and Keith's League Cup semi-final,…
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Wullie Marr
Fraserburgh return to winning ways with Turriff United victory
Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour, left, tackles Scott Lisle of Formartine United. Pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Ally MacDonald hails Brora Rangers for securing Highland League Cup final berth

Conversation