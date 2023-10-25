Deveronvale look to end decade-long wait for Scottish Cup third round return

Craig Stewart has challenged his players to write a new chapter in Deveronvale’s Scottish Cup story.

The Banffers welcome Broxburn Athletic to Princess Royal Park this weekend as they attempt to reach the third round of the national tournament for the first time since 2013.

In the past, Vale have enjoyed memorable meetings with the likes of Partick Thistle, Ayr United and Raith Rovers in Scottish Cup.

Manager Stewart said: “It’s been five years since we were in the second round and 10 years since we were in the third round.

“I always say records are there to be broken, so hopefully we can do that and get into the third round again.

“To be in the draw for the next round alongside Championship sides is where you want to be.

“But we need to try to get past Broxburn and we’ll take it from there.”

Memorable cup moments for Banffers boss Stewart

During his own playing career, Stewart had some Scottish Cup standout moments.

He scored for Deveronvale as they shocked Albion Rovers, who were a Scottish League club at the time, and also netted for Buckie Thistle as they took the scalp of Hamilton Academical.

Stewart hopes his players can create their own cup memories, and believes the 4-3 first round win with 10 men against Junior side Culter has whetted their appetite.

This weekend’s opponents Broxburn are top of the East of Scotland League Premier Division, which is the level below the Lowland League.

Stewart added: “The Scottish Cup is massive. I’ve had a lot of good experiences in the Scottish Cup.

“I want our young lads to experience it as well and see how special a competition it is.

“With the way we got through against Culter, I think they got a taste of what it’s like.

“Culter were flying high and unbeaten when we played them and we came through it.

“The players have shown they’re up to the challenge.

“It will be different to the Culter game because Broxburn have a different style.

“But I think it will egg our boys on that they’re flying high and top of the league.”

Princess Royal Park backing

Stewart also hopes Saturday’s second round tie will be one to remember for Deveronvale’s supporters, who have been starved of success in recent years.

He said: “I’m hoping the supporters turn out in big numbers and give the boys the support they need.

“We’ve heard Broxburn might be taking up a couple of hundred.

“Our supporters haven’t had a lot to shout about in recent times – and we want to give them something to shout about.

“It would be good if they did turn up in big numbers. Historically, in Scottish Cup games especially, Vale have always been well backed… and hopefully we will be again.”