Deveronvale look to end decade-long wait for Scottish Cup third round return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Deveronvale look to end decade-long wait for Scottish Cup third round return

The Breedon Highland League side face Broxburn Athletic in the national tournament this weekend.

By Callum Law
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is preparing his side for Saturday's Scottish Cup second round tie against Broxburn Athletic
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is preparing his side for Saturday's Scottish Cup second round tie against Broxburn Athletic

Craig Stewart has challenged his players to write a new chapter in Deveronvale’s Scottish Cup story.

The Banffers welcome Broxburn Athletic to Princess Royal Park this weekend as they attempt to reach the third round of the national tournament for the first time since 2013.

In the past, Vale have enjoyed memorable meetings with the likes of Partick Thistle, Ayr United and Raith Rovers in Scottish Cup.

Manager Stewart said: “It’s been five years since we were in the second round and 10 years since we were in the third round.

“I always say records are there to be broken, so hopefully we can do that and get into the third round again.

“To be in the draw for the next round alongside Championship sides is where you want to be.

“But we need to try to get past Broxburn and we’ll take it from there.”

Memorable cup moments for Banffers boss Stewart

During his own playing career, Stewart had some Scottish Cup standout moments.

He scored for Deveronvale as they shocked Albion Rovers, who were a Scottish League club at the time, and also netted for Buckie Thistle as they took the scalp of Hamilton Academical.

Stewart hopes his players can create their own cup memories, and believes the 4-3 first round win with 10 men against Junior side Culter has whetted their appetite.

This weekend’s opponents Broxburn are top of the East of Scotland League Premier Division, which is the level below the Lowland League.

Stewart added: “The Scottish Cup is massive. I’ve had a lot of good experiences in the Scottish Cup.

“I want our young lads to experience it as well and see how special a competition it is.

“With the way we got through against Culter, I think they got a taste of what it’s like.

“Culter were flying high and unbeaten when we played them and we came through it.

“The players have shown they’re up to the challenge.

“It will be different to the Culter game because Broxburn have a different style.

“But I think it will egg our boys on that they’re flying high and top of the league.”

Princess Royal Park backing

Stewart also hopes Saturday’s second round tie will be one to remember for Deveronvale’s supporters, who have been starved of success in recent years.

He said: “I’m hoping the supporters turn out in big numbers and give the boys the support they need.

“We’ve heard Broxburn might be taking up a couple of hundred.

“Our supporters haven’t had a lot to shout about in recent times – and we want to give them something to shout about.

“It would be good if they did turn up in big numbers. Historically, in Scottish Cup games especially, Vale have always been well backed… and hopefully we will be again.”

More from Highland League

Robert Ward in action for Peterhead in a cup match.
Peterhead's Robert Ward looking forward to Scottish Cup clash with familiar Highland League opponents…
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is preparing his side for Saturday's Scottish Cup second round tie against Broxburn Athletic
Matthew McLean uses old club insight in Formartine United's Scottish Cup quest
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is preparing his side for Saturday's Scottish Cup second round tie against Broxburn Athletic
All roads lead to Grant Street for North of Scotland Cup final between Ross…
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is preparing his side for Saturday's Scottish Cup second round tie against Broxburn Athletic
New manager Warren Cummings wants to challenge for trophies with Turriff United
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is preparing his side for Saturday's Scottish Cup second round tie against Broxburn Athletic
Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview - Strathspey Thistle v Lossiemouth leads league card,…
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is preparing his side for Saturday's Scottish Cup second round tie against Broxburn Athletic
Martin Callum pleased to continue in Clachnacuddin player-coach role
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is preparing his side for Saturday's Scottish Cup second round tie against Broxburn Athletic
Chairman Gairn Ritchie backs new manager Warren Cummings to take Turriff United to 'next…
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is preparing his side for Saturday's Scottish Cup second round tie against Broxburn Athletic
Warren Cummings appointed as Turriff United manager
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is preparing his side for Saturday's Scottish Cup second round tie against Broxburn Athletic
Brora Rangers' Martin Maclean reflects on journey from island football to Scottish Cup shocks
Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart is preparing his side for Saturday's Scottish Cup second round tie against Broxburn Athletic
Lachie MacLeod looks for Banks o' Dee to make Scottish Cup impact again

Conversation