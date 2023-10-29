Huntly ‘gutted’ after coming close to claiming Scottish Cup scalp

Michael Dangana said Huntly were “gutted” after their Scottish Cup heartache.

The Black and Golds were defeated 4-1 by Forfar Athletic after extra-time in the second round tie at Christie Park, having been seconds away from winning in normal time.

Attacker Dangana scored the goal which looked like giving the Breedon Highland League team a League Two scalp and a place in round three.

The 20-year-old said: “It was very, very disappointing, we were so close to going through so it’s tough to take.

“We were all gutted at the end. The gaffer said to us that we’d done well, but we felt we should have got through.

“In extra-time we were a bit tired, which can happen and it got away from us.

“Before the game we believed we could win, we’ve been on a good run and, even though we lost, there are positives to take from it.

“You could say they maybe had more experience in certain areas over us which maybe made a difference.”

‘They were outstanding’

Huntly manager Allan Hale added: “We were 10 or 15 seconds away from getting a fantastic result which I think would have been deserved.

“I thought the players were outstanding in the 90 minutes – we could have killed the game off by half-time.

“We’ve had three great opportunities where we had an overload. If you take advantage of those opportunities, you get the second goal.

“It was about being disciplined in the second half and trying to see it through.

“I thought we absorbed what they threw at us really well. I didn’t see where they were going to score from.

“But then we made an error which was probably what was needed to get them back in the game.

“At 1-0, you’re always vulnerable – but I’m not going to criticise anyone because they were outstanding.

“We more than matched a really good team. I’m pleased with so much of the performance.

“In extra-time, psychologically, the players didn’t deal with the adversity well enough. Forfar sensed blood and killed the game off quickly.”

Hosts strike first

In tricky conditions, Huntly were menacing in the first period and made the breakthrough just after the quarter-hour mark.

Michael Clark picked out Robbie Foster on the right and, although he was tackled, the ball broke for Lewis Crosbie, who teed up Dangana to curl an excellent right-foot shot into the right corner from 20 yards.

As the interval approached the Black and Golds spurned two good opportunities to increase their advantage.

Andy Hunter’s delightful turn on the left flank created space, but with Lewis Crosbie racing through the middle, he couldn’t pick him out.

Then a mix-up between Andy Munro and Stuart Morrison gave Foster the chance to bear down on goal.

But hesitation allowed Matty Allan to get back and make a challenge.

Forfar started the second period strongly with Fraser Hobday parrying Josh Skelly’s shot from 20 yards and Euan Mutale firing wide when clean through.

Huntly were having to absorb more pressure, but they still carried a threat.

Dangana and Lyall Booth stung goalkeeper Marc McCallum’s palms, while a sliding challenge thwarted Foster as things appeared to be opening up.

In the closing stages, the Loons tried to crank up the pressure in the quest for an equaliser.

Sub Ryan Paterson tricked his way past Booth and Ross Still, but Hobday tipped the shot over at full stretch.

The home custodian also spooned away Finn Robson’s skidding effort from the edge of the area.

Late drama

Just when it looked like Huntly would prevail, the equaliser arrived in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

Paterson’s corner was spilled by Hobday, with the ball forced over the line inside a crowded six-yard box. Matty Allan emerged as the scorer.

In extra-time, the Black and Golds were unable to respond.

Two minutes after the resumption, Mark Whatley fired into the top right corner from 20 yards.

Three minutes later, a Paterson corner wasn’t cleared and Cameron Ferguson eventually headed home from four yards.

Forfar wrapped things up in the 102nd minute when Seb Ross broke through, and after Still cleared off the line, Paterson finished the rebound.

Loons boss Ray McKinnon said: “We’re relieved to be through – it was a very tough game.

“We threw everything at Huntly in the second half to get the equaliser. I never thought it was going to come, but thankfully it did right at the end.

“Huntly did very well, but once we got the goal late on I felt we would go on and win the game.

“The boys put it to bed in the first half of extra-time, which was good.”