Highland League: Wins for Lossiemouth and Nairn County

Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick was thrilled to make it two wins in a row.

An early goal blitz earned the Coasters a 3-0 win over Strathspey Thistle – who remain without a point in the Breedon Highland League – at Seafield Park.

McGettrick said: “The scoreline was terrific for us going into a quick three-goal lead.

“Strathspey kept the ball well and put us under a bit of pressure, but we defended well.

“I’m really happy with the win and clean sheet, and it was a tougher game than the score might suggest.

“It’s two wins in a row, which we’re chuffed with, and it’s two clean sheets as well.

“You can’t ask for more than a clean sheet, because you know if you keep a clean sheet you’ll get something out of the game.

“We’ve just got to make sure we keep it going.”

Lossie opened the scoring after five minutes when Ross Morrison broke down the right and pulled the ball across for Henry Jordan to finish.

Soon it was two when Lewis McAndrew’s pass released the lively Morrison and his shot found the net via the left post.

In the 13th minute, it got even better for the visitors when Ryan Farquhar’s superb ball in behind set Morrison away again and his finish was clinical.

Ross Morrison adds a third for the tourists (13) pic.twitter.com/cBs6slbemu — Lossiemouth FC (@lossiemouthfc) October 28, 2023

Fraser Forbes, Farquhar and Liam Archibald also came close to adding further gloss to the score.

Strathspey boss Robert MacCormack added: “It wasn’t good enough and it’s not what we expect at all.

“Conceding three goals in eight minutes, the game was done and we didn’t give ourselves a chance.

“It was a pathetic performance and not what we want to expect. It was terrible.”

Nairn County 2-0 Wick Academy

Nairn County made it four wins in a row by beating Wick Academy 2-0 at Station Park in the Breedon Highland League.

George Robesten made the breakthrough on 56 minutes with a fine finish from 20 yards after latching on to Dylan MacLean’s long ball.

Ciaran Young sealed the victory in the dying embers by gathering Angus Dey’s pass and angling a finish beyond goalkeeper Graeme Williamson.

Wee County player-manager Steven Mackay said: “It wasn’t our best performance of the season, we were a bit passive and a bit lethargic.

“We weren’t at the races in the first half and Wick were definitely the better side, although we still created a couple of good chances.

“Wick were hungrier and put us under pressure.

“The second half was a bit better.

“It wasn’t a great performance, but we demonstrated something which we didn’t do a lot last season – that we can grind out wins when not playing particularly well.”

Scorries player-manager Gary Manson added: “We’re disappointed to come away with a defeat because we played well.

“First half we penned Nairn in and had a couple of good chances which we didn’t take, and it was disappointing to be 0-0 at half-time.

“We played reasonably well, but Nairn were a bit more clinical in the final third.”