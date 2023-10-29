Highland League: Wins for Lossiemouth and Nairn County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League: Wins for Lossiemouth and Nairn County

The Coasters saw off Strathspey Thistle at Seafield Park, while the Wee County defeated Wick Academy at Station Park.

By Reporter
Henry Jordan, right, scored for Lossiemouth in their Highland League win against Strathspey Thistle.
Henry Jordan, right, scored for Lossiemouth in their Highland League win against Strathspey Thistle.

Lossiemouth manager Frank McGettrick was thrilled to make it two wins in a row.

An early goal blitz earned the Coasters a 3-0 win over Strathspey Thistle – who remain without a point in the Breedon Highland League – at Seafield Park.

McGettrick said: “The scoreline was terrific for us going into a quick three-goal lead.

“Strathspey kept the ball well and put us under a bit of pressure, but we defended well.

“I’m really happy with the win and clean sheet, and it was a tougher game than the score might suggest.

“It’s two wins in a row, which we’re chuffed with, and it’s two clean sheets as well.

“You can’t ask for more than a clean sheet, because you know if you keep a clean sheet you’ll get something out of the game.

“We’ve just got to make sure we keep it going.”

Lossie opened the scoring after five minutes when Ross Morrison broke down the right and pulled the ball across for Henry Jordan to finish.

Soon it was two when Lewis McAndrew’s pass released the lively Morrison and his shot found the net via the left post.

In the 13th minute, it got even better for the visitors when Ryan Farquhar’s superb ball in behind set Morrison away again and his finish was clinical.

Fraser Forbes, Farquhar and Liam Archibald also came close to adding further gloss to the score.

Strathspey boss Robert MacCormack added: “It wasn’t good enough and it’s not what we expect at all.

“Conceding three goals in eight minutes, the game was done and we didn’t give ourselves a chance.

“It was a pathetic performance and not what we want to expect. It was terrible.”

Nairn County 2-0 Wick Academy

Nairn County made it four wins in a row by beating Wick Academy 2-0 at Station Park in the Breedon Highland League.

George Robesten made the breakthrough on 56 minutes with a fine finish from 20 yards after latching on to Dylan MacLean’s long ball.

Ciaran Young sealed the victory in the dying embers by gathering Angus Dey’s pass and angling a finish beyond goalkeeper Graeme Williamson.

Wee County player-manager Steven Mackay said: “It wasn’t our best performance of the season, we were a bit passive and a bit lethargic.

“We weren’t at the races in the first half and Wick were definitely the better side, although we still created a couple of good chances.

George Robesten scored for Nairn against Wick.

“Wick were hungrier and put us under pressure.

“The second half was a bit better.

“It wasn’t a great performance, but we demonstrated something which we didn’t do a lot last season – that we can grind out wins when not playing particularly well.”

Scorries player-manager Gary Manson added: “We’re disappointed to come away with a defeat because we played well.

“First half we penned Nairn in and had a couple of good chances which we didn’t take, and it was disappointing to be 0-0 at half-time.

“We played reasonably well, but Nairn were a bit more clinical in the final third.”

