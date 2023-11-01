Jack Murray hopes Buckie Thistle can make it a memorable Scottish Cup run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Murray hopes Buckie Thistle can make it a memorable Scottish Cup run

The Jags will face Broxburn Athletic later this month with a place in round four of the tournament up for grabs.

By Callum Law
Match-winner Jack Murray is determined to help Buckie Thistle grasp their Scottish Cup chance.

The defender fired the Jags to victory over Forres Mechanics and a place in the third round of the national competition at the weekend.

Having avoided Championship, League One and League Two sides in the draw Buckie will face East of Scotland League Premier Division leaders Broxburn Athletic at Albyn Park later this month.

Thistle haven’t reached round four of the Scottish Cup since 2011 and defender Murray would like to get the club back to that stage alongside Premiership clubs.

The 23-year-old said: “I think Broxburn and ourselves will both feel it’s given us an opportunity to go a step further.

“There were some top sides in the draw and as much as you’d like to play them you might not have as much of a chance against them.

“These chances don’t come around all the time, every year when you play in the Scottish Cup you hope to have a good run in it.

“If you get that and potentially get a big tie it’s something you’ll remember for the rest of your career.”

Defender’s goal target

Murray’s goal which sent Buckie in round three was a superb curling effort into the top corner from 25 yards and took him to six for the season.

He added: “It’s one of those where I don’t think I’ll score many like it, I was chuffed to see it hit the back of the net.

“On the day it took us through to the next round so it turned out to be quite an important one as well.

“It’s certainly up there with one of the best goals I’ve scored.

“When it comes to goals we’ve got from lots of different areas, as well as myself, Darryl McHardy has chipped in with a few from defence this season.

“It’s something the manager mentions to us that even as defenders when we get up the pitch and into the box we need to be chipping in.

“Double figures and beyond is definitely my target, I ended up with 11 last season so I’d like to beat that and see how many I can get up to.”

Fixture changes

Meanwhile, Buckie’s Breedon Highland League clash with Lossiemouth at Victoria Park this Saturday will now kick-off at 2pm.

The Jags’ home fixtures against Clachnacuddin (December 9), Fraserburgh (December 23), Banks o’ Dee (January 27) and Rothes (February 10) have also been moved to 2pm.

Deveronvale v Lossiemouth on November 18 will also kick-off at 2pm, while six league fixtures have been rearranged for Wednesday November 22 and a further four for Wednesday December 6.

Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Strathspey Thistle v Lossiemouth, plus Scottish Cup day access-all-areas with Huntly FC

