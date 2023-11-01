Jack Murray hopes Buckie Thistle can make it a memorable Scottish Cup run

Match-winner Jack Murray is determined to help Buckie Thistle grasp their Scottish Cup chance.

The defender fired the Jags to victory over Forres Mechanics and a place in the third round of the national competition at the weekend.

Having avoided Championship, League One and League Two sides in the draw Buckie will face East of Scotland League Premier Division leaders Broxburn Athletic at Albyn Park later this month.

Thistle haven’t reached round four of the Scottish Cup since 2011 and defender Murray would like to get the club back to that stage alongside Premiership clubs.

The 23-year-old said: “I think Broxburn and ourselves will both feel it’s given us an opportunity to go a step further.

“There were some top sides in the draw and as much as you’d like to play them you might not have as much of a chance against them.

“These chances don’t come around all the time, every year when you play in the Scottish Cup you hope to have a good run in it.

“If you get that and potentially get a big tie it’s something you’ll remember for the rest of your career.”

Defender’s goal target

Murray’s goal which sent Buckie in round three was a superb curling effort into the top corner from 25 yards and took him to six for the season.

He added: “It’s one of those where I don’t think I’ll score many like it, I was chuffed to see it hit the back of the net.

“On the day it took us through to the next round so it turned out to be quite an important one as well.

“It’s certainly up there with one of the best goals I’ve scored.

“When it comes to goals we’ve got from lots of different areas, as well as myself, Darryl McHardy has chipped in with a few from defence this season.

“It’s something the manager mentions to us that even as defenders when we get up the pitch and into the box we need to be chipping in.

“Double figures and beyond is definitely my target, I ended up with 11 last season so I’d like to beat that and see how many I can get up to.”

Fixture changes

Meanwhile, Buckie’s Breedon Highland League clash with Lossiemouth at Victoria Park this Saturday will now kick-off at 2pm.

The Jags’ home fixtures against Clachnacuddin (December 9), Fraserburgh (December 23), Banks o’ Dee (January 27) and Rothes (February 10) have also been moved to 2pm.

Deveronvale v Lossiemouth on November 18 will also kick-off at 2pm, while six league fixtures have been rearranged for Wednesday November 22 and a further four for Wednesday December 6.