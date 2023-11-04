‘A great performance’ – Paul Lawson’s praise for Banks o’ Dee’s win against Fraserburgh

Co-manager Paul Lawson was pleased Banks o’ Dee learnt from their Scottish Cup exit in their victory against Fraserburgh.

The Aberdeen side moved up to third in the Breedon Highland League with a 2-0 win against the Broch at Spain Park.

Last weekend Dee led Dumbarton 2-0 but ended up losing 3-2 and Lawson was thrilled they didn’t let this lead slip, despite missing a penalty.

He said: “We’re delighted to get the three points, it was never going to be easy, but I thought we were worthy of the win.

“Our first half performance was excellent, the two goals we scored were great and the boys were excellent from start to finish.

“We missed an open goal at 2-0 last week and then this time we missed a penalty and you think ‘here we go.’

“But we spoke about remaining calm at half-time and we did. I couldn’t fault anybody, all round it was a great performance.

“We just want to build and see where it takes us, we’re disappointed with the points we’ve dropped, but wins like this keep us in the mix.”

Early goals do the damage

Fraserburgh had a couple of early chances with Ryan Sargent’s angled shot saved by Daniel Hoban before Ryan Cowie rifled narrowly over from 30 yards.

But Dee took the lead in the sixth minute with Kane Winton winning possession in midfield and driving forward before teeing up Hamish MacLeod on the left side of the area to curl into the top right corner.

Five minutes later it was 2-0 when Mark Gilmour burrowed down the right flank and found Michael Philipson and he fired into the top right corner from 20 yards.

In the 42nd minute the home side were awarded a penalty when Lachie MacLeod went down as he challenged goalkeeper Joe Barbour for the ball after the custodian had spilled Hamish MacLeod’s shot.

Barbour redeemed himself by saving the spot-kick from Dayshonne Golding down to his right.

Despite their best efforts Fraserburgh struggled to carve out clear openings in the second half as they tried to mount a comeback.

Cowie’s frustration

The Broch have lost five of their last six games in all competitions and boss Mark Cowie added: “I’m disappointed again.

“We probably had the bulk of possession but we’re not doing anything with it.

“We started well, had a couple of chances and 10 minutes later we’re 2-0 down to two mistakes.

“We’re trying to reduce those errors but we keep making them.

“We need to be more aggressive, we didn’t match their physicality which isn’t like a Broch side.

“That wasn’t Fraserburgh, we normally compete and battle. We lost the battle and it cost us, boys aren’t quite doing enough.

“Banks o’ Dee probably worked harder than us and that hurts.

“There’s a spark missing, we’ve got two weeks without a game and we need to get together and pull ourselves out of this slump.

“We are capable, we could go on a run and win a lot of games, but we have to be better than what we are just now.”