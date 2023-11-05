Ross Jack looks for further improvements after Rothes win at Clach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Ross Jack looks for further improvements after Rothes win at Clach

The Speysiders are ninth in the Breedon Highland League after their 1-0 win at Grant Street Park.

By Callum Law
The Rothes players celebrate after scoring against Clachnacuddin. Pictures by Jasperimage
The Rothes players celebrate after scoring against Clachnacuddin. Pictures by Jasperimage

Rothes boss Ross Jack was pleased to return to action with a win – but says they need to improve if they are to move up the Breedon Highland League table.

The Speysiders beat Clachnacuddin 1-0 at Grant Street Park on their first outing in three-and-a-half weeks.

Rothes sit ninth in the table and Jack said: “It was good to get back playing and get three points again.

“The boys were a bit rusty, but we got through it. We knew it would be tough and we need to improve if we’re to push up the league.

“We’d like to go as far as we can but we know we’ll need to improve to get closer to the top sides, but that’s another three points, we’re getting there.

“The ball was in the air a lot and any plaudits go to Clach, who created more chances.

Ben Johnstone, centre, scores for Rothes, but the goal was ruled out for a foul on Clach goalkeeper James Kendall, right.

“We took one chance and then scored what looked a perfectly good second goal in my opinion.”

In the 20th minute Rothes’ Charlie Macdonald met an Alan Pollock corner only for the effort to be hacked off the line.

Shortly after Troy Cooper hit the crossbar for Clach with a strike from 15 yards following Fergus Adams’ pinpoint pullback from the right.

Just shy of the half hour mark the woodwork denied Clach again. The lively Lewis Mackenzie burst into the box and cut onto his right foot before shooting against the base of the left post.

Johnstone makes the difference

However, in first half stoppage time Rothes made the breakthrough.

Callum Haspell broke forward on the right flank and won a free-kick with the resultant Liam McDade delivery headed into the left corner by Ben Johnstone.

The Lilywhites should have restored parity four minutes into the second half.

Rorie MacLeod’s shot from 25 yards was spilled by goalkeeper Sean McCarthy, but Cooper sent the rebound over the top from three yards.

On the hour mark Rothes had a good opportunity to double their lead with Greg Morrison’s neat through ball releasing sub Jake Thomson inside the area.

However, Clach’s trialist goalkeeper James Kendall – who replaced Dougie MacLennan at the interval – made a good block.

Greg Morrison, right, of Rothes tries to get away from Clach’s Zach Macphee

The hosts then took control of proceedings with player-manager Conor Gethins, Connor Bunce and Martin Callum introduced as subs.

Midway through the second period Cooper burst through on the left and scored only for it to be disallowed for offside to the dismay of the Clach supporters,

In the 71st minute Gethins could have equalised. Bunce was slipped through on the right side of the area, with Haspell clearing his netbound shot off the line.

Cooper collected the loose ball and teed up Gethins who could only blaze over the bar from eight yards.

Having withstood the pressure Rothes thought they had sealed victory six minutes from time when Johnstone headed home Pollock’s corner.

But, to the surprise of most inside the ground, referee Joel Kennedy awarded a free-kick against Johnstone for a foul on Kendall.

Positive signs for new gaffer

Clach remain without a league win this season, but after his first home game in charge Gethins was encouraged.

He said: “It was a scrappy game on a heavy pitch, but over the piece I felt we created the better chances.

“There was a dubious offside where we scored and from what I’ve heard it wasn’t offside.

“However, Rothes had the ball in the net a second time and I’ll hold my hands up and say it wasn’t a free-kick so we got away with that one.

Clach player-manager Conor Gethins

“We created some good openings, but the final pass or shot was the issue.

“We’ve got good options and I feel it’s only a matter time before it clicks.

“I think the boys have been brilliant, we’ve asked them to do things in the last two games and they’ve done it.”

  • Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle v Lossiemouth and Keith v Strathspey Thistle were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

More from Highland League

The Rothes players celebrate after scoring against Clachnacuddin. Pictures by Jasperimage
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk wanted by St Johnstone
The Rothes players celebrate after scoring against Clachnacuddin. Pictures by Jasperimage
Highland League results as Rothes beat Clachnacuddin
The Rothes players celebrate after scoring against Clachnacuddin. Pictures by Jasperimage
'A great performance' - Paul Lawson's praise for Banks o' Dee's win against Fraserburgh
The Rothes players celebrate after scoring against Clachnacuddin. Pictures by Jasperimage
Turriff United's Andrew Watt sees bright future under Warren Cummings
The Rothes players celebrate after scoring against Clachnacuddin. Pictures by Jasperimage
Rothes' Alan Pollock looks to silence his friends in the Clachnacuddin support
The Rothes players celebrate after scoring against Clachnacuddin. Pictures by Jasperimage
Huntly and Formartine United primed for top of the table clash
The Rothes players celebrate after scoring against Clachnacuddin. Pictures by Jasperimage
Highland League: Banks o' Dee strike early to defeat Fraserburgh
The Rothes players celebrate after scoring against Clachnacuddin. Pictures by Jasperimage
Mark Cowie's Fraserburgh striving to hit standards against Banks o' Dee
The Rothes players celebrate after scoring against Clachnacuddin. Pictures by Jasperimage
Watch FREE: Highland League Weekly preview - newly-appointed bosses target first points
The Rothes players celebrate after scoring against Clachnacuddin. Pictures by Jasperimage
Jack Murray hopes Buckie Thistle can make it a memorable Scottish Cup run