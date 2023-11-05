Grady McGrath nets stunner as Brechin City ease to victory against Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Grady McGrath nets stunner as Brechin City ease to victory against Deveronvale

The Glebe Park side were 4-0 winners at Princess Royal Park.

By Reporter
Pictured is Brechin's Grady McGrath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pictured is Brechin's Grady McGrath. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Brechin City scored four times without reply against Deveronvale with Grady McGrath scoring one of the goals of the Breedon Highland League season so far.

Vale conceded after just five minutes as a corner from McGrath wasn’t properly cleared and Fraser McLeod scored from close range.

McGrath then added a brilliant second after 31 minutes when he collected a Ewen Murray pass on the left, turned his marker and curled the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Vale were struggling to create openings and fell further behind after 54 minutes when Euan Spark scored following another McGrath corner.

McGrath then capped a fine performance by netting Brechin’s fourth with 12 minutes remaining.

Brechin manager Andy Kirk said: “We were a bit wasteful on occasion but the boys’ attitude was really good as we moved the ball well for large parts of the game with Grady (McGrath) scoring a quality goal with an unbelievable finish.

“We face teams most weeks who are really well organised and sit in leaving only one up front.

“It is a difficult thing to break down so we are having to be patient to create openings but to come away from home score four goals and keep a clean sheet was a really decent performance.”

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart said: “We put ourselves under pressure losing another early goal which has to be defended better.

“We could have caved in at that point but we didn’t and got ourselves into some good positions but we lacked the final pass to cause problems.

“We lost a second goal from an attacking position which we had discussed at training.

“We can be very vulnerable when we are in good positions and, taking nothing away from the finish, we need to stop him getting into that position.

“They had a lot of possession and our keeper had some really good stops so I have no issue with the result.

“They were by far the better team but my concern is that three of the goals were absolute gifts and avoidable.”

Brechin City manager Andy Kirk wanted by St Johnstone

More from Highland League

Nairn County player Fraser Dingwall after scoring
Highland League: Wins for Nairn County and Wick Academy
Formartine United striker Julian Wade. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Formartine United edge Huntly; Brora Rangers hold out for victory against Forres
4 November 2023. Clachnacuddin FC,Wyvis Place,Grant Street Park,Inverness,IV3 8DR. This is from the Highland League Match between Clachnacuddin FC and Rothes FC PICTURE CONTENT:- Rothes Celebrate CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Ross Jack looks for further improvements after Rothes win at Clach
Brechin City boss Andy Kirk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk wanted by St Johnstone
4 November 2023. Clachnacuddin FC,Wyvis Place,Grant Street Park,Inverness,IV3 8DR. This is from the Highland League Match between Clachnacuddin FC and Rothes FC PICTURE CONTENT:- Lewis Mackenzie of Clach fires CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Highland League results as Rothes beat Clachnacuddin
CR0045566, Callum Law, Aberdeen. Highland League - Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture of (L-R) Paul Young and Mark Gilmour. Friday, November 3rd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
'A great performance' - Paul Lawson's praise for Banks o' Dee's win against Fraserburgh
CR0032914 Picture from the Highland League game between Huntly and Turriff United Huntly's Andy Hunter and Turriff's Andrew Watt. Pic by Chris Sumner/DCTMEDIA Taken..............27/12/21
Turriff United's Andrew Watt sees bright future under Warren Cummings
Rothes midfielder Alan Pollock. Image: Jasperimage.
Rothes' Alan Pollock looks to silence his friends in the Clachnacuddin support
CR0044385 Callum Law request, Inverurie. Highland League, Inverurie Locos v Huntly at Harlaw Park. Picture shows; Huntly's Andy Hunter celebrates a goal that was dissallowed. Saturday 19 August 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Huntly and Formartine United primed for top of the table clash
CR0045566, Callum Law, Aberdeen. Highland League - Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture of Dayshonne Golding with the ball. Friday, November 3rd, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Highland League: Banks o' Dee strike early to defeat Fraserburgh