Grady McGrath nets stunner as Brechin City ease to victory against Deveronvale

Brechin City scored four times without reply against Deveronvale with Grady McGrath scoring one of the goals of the Breedon Highland League season so far.

Vale conceded after just five minutes as a corner from McGrath wasn’t properly cleared and Fraser McLeod scored from close range.

McGrath then added a brilliant second after 31 minutes when he collected a Ewen Murray pass on the left, turned his marker and curled the ball into the top corner from the edge of the box.

Vale were struggling to create openings and fell further behind after 54 minutes when Euan Spark scored following another McGrath corner.

McGrath then capped a fine performance by netting Brechin’s fourth with 12 minutes remaining.

Back to winning ways for City yesterday afternoon as we continue our unbeaten start to the league campaign 💪 pic.twitter.com/TW7kC4Zoyy — Brechin City FC (@BrechinCityFC) November 5, 2023

Brechin manager Andy Kirk said: “We were a bit wasteful on occasion but the boys’ attitude was really good as we moved the ball well for large parts of the game with Grady (McGrath) scoring a quality goal with an unbelievable finish.

“We face teams most weeks who are really well organised and sit in leaving only one up front.

“It is a difficult thing to break down so we are having to be patient to create openings but to come away from home score four goals and keep a clean sheet was a really decent performance.”

Deveronvale manager Craig Stewart said: “We put ourselves under pressure losing another early goal which has to be defended better.

“We could have caved in at that point but we didn’t and got ourselves into some good positions but we lacked the final pass to cause problems.

“We lost a second goal from an attacking position which we had discussed at training.

“We can be very vulnerable when we are in good positions and, taking nothing away from the finish, we need to stop him getting into that position.

“They had a lot of possession and our keeper had some really good stops so I have no issue with the result.

“They were by far the better team but my concern is that three of the goals were absolute gifts and avoidable.”