Keith boss Craig Ewen pleased to rediscover winning feeling in Highland League

Keith manager Craig Ewen was pleased to return to winning ways after three months without a victory in the Breedon Highland League.

The Maroons came from behind to beat Strathspey Thistle 3-1 on a frosty night at Kynoch Park and earn their second win in the league this term and first since August 12.

Although Keith have had success in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup in the interim period boss Ewen was keen to get points on the board.

After moving up to 14th in the table, he said: “We’re delighted to win. Strathspey started really well, we were too passive, not tracking runners and were second best in most areas for the first 25 minutes.

“Strathspey could have scored a second, but again, like at the weekend, we could have scored three goals in the latter part of the first half.

“We had a bit of momentum at 1-1 and the next goal was going to be important. In the second half we probably deserved to win, we looked like we could take our chances in front of goal.

“We hadn’t won in the league at home so we needed to put that right and because we’ve had games postponed you start worrying about how many points you’ve got where you are in the table.

“It’s a big three points for us, we needed a win to get us moving forward again.”

Visitors make early breakthrough

Strathspey struck in the fifth minute when Liam Shewan’s neat flick set up Michael Mackenzie to score from 14 yards.

After quarter of an hour the Grantown Jags almost had a second when Daniel Whitehorn’s curler from 25 yards crashed back off the right post.

Keith started to threaten with Lewis Coull’s free-kick saved by Ruardhri Nicol before Gavin Elphinstone headed over.

Michael Ironside and Coull both went close before Jordan Cooper equalised in the 37th minute by heading home Kieran Yeats’ inswinging corner from the right.

Four minutes into the second half the Maroons led with half-time sub Nathan McKeown’s ball across the edge of the area finding Elphinstone, who drilled a low shot into the right corner.

Strathspey squandered two good chances to level. Jack Davison missed his kick from 12 yards and Mackenzie was thwarted by goalkeeper Craig Reid at close range after the custodian had parried Shewan’s angled shot.

In the 70th minute Keith sealed the points when Coull bundled home another inswinging Yeats corner from the right.

Fine margins prove costly

Strathspey remain bottom after failing to build on their first league win of the campaign against Deveronvale on Saturday.

Manager Robert MacCormack said: “For 45 minutes we were good, especially in the first half hour having started well.

“We created chances and didn’t take them when we were on top and it came back to bite us.

“We spoke after the game about being better at defending set pieces because ultimately that’s cost us the game.

“Football’s a game of fine margins and if you don’t take your chances and don’t defend set pieces you’re not going to win many matches.”