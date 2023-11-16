Keith boss Craig Ewen pleased to rediscover winning feeling in Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keith boss Craig Ewen pleased to rediscover winning feeling in Highland League

The Maroons defeated Strathspey Thistle 3-1 at Kynoch Park to earn their second league victory of the campaign.

By Callum Law
Keith score against Strathspey Thistle courtesy of a header from Jordan Cooper, not pictured. Pictures by Jasperimage
Keith manager Craig Ewen was pleased to return to winning ways after three months without a victory in the Breedon Highland League.

The Maroons came from behind to beat Strathspey Thistle 3-1 on a frosty night at Kynoch Park and earn their second win in the league this term and first since August 12.

Although Keith have had success in the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup in the interim period boss Ewen was keen to get points on the board.

After moving up to 14th in the table, he said: “We’re delighted to win. Strathspey started really well, we were too passive, not tracking runners and were second best in most areas for the first 25 minutes.

“Strathspey could have scored a second, but again, like at the weekend, we could have scored three goals in the latter part of the first half.

“We had a bit of momentum at 1-1 and the next goal was going to be important. In the second half we probably deserved to win, we looked like we could take our chances in front of goal.

“We hadn’t won in the league at home so we needed to put that right and because we’ve had games postponed you start worrying about how many points you’ve got where you are in the table.

“It’s a big three points for us, we needed a win to get us moving forward again.”

Visitors make early breakthrough

Strathspey struck in the fifth minute when Liam Shewan’s neat flick set up Michael Mackenzie to score from 14 yards.

After quarter of an hour the Grantown Jags almost had a second when Daniel Whitehorn’s curler from 25 yards crashed back off the right post.

Keith started to threaten with Lewis Coull’s free-kick saved by Ruardhri Nicol before Gavin Elphinstone headed over.

Michael Ironside and Coull both went close before Jordan Cooper equalised in the 37th minute by heading home Kieran Yeats’ inswinging corner from the right.

Gavin Elphinstone of Keith tries to get away from a Strathspey defender

Four minutes into the second half the Maroons led with half-time sub Nathan McKeown’s ball across the edge of the area finding Elphinstone, who drilled a low shot into the right corner.

Strathspey squandered two good chances to level. Jack Davison missed his kick from 12 yards and Mackenzie was thwarted by goalkeeper Craig Reid at close range after the custodian had parried Shewan’s angled shot.

In the 70th minute Keith sealed the points when Coull bundled home another inswinging Yeats corner from the right.

Fine margins prove costly

Strathspey remain bottom after failing to build on their first league win of the campaign against Deveronvale on Saturday.

Manager Robert MacCormack said: “For 45 minutes we were good, especially in the first half hour having started well.

“We created chances and didn’t take them when we were on top and it came back to bite us.

“We spoke after the game about being better at defending set pieces because ultimately that’s cost us the game.

“Football’s a game of fine margins and if you don’t take your chances and don’t defend set pieces you’re not going to win many matches.”

