Home Sport Football Highland League

Banks o’ Dee beat Turriff United to go second in the Highland League

The Aberdeen side triumphed 4-0 at the Haughs.

By Callum Law
Banks o' Dee's Dayshonne Golding, right, tries to get away from Turriff United's Andrew Watt, centre, and Liam Strachan. Pictures by Kath Flannery/DCT Media
Banks o' Dee's Dayshonne Golding, right, tries to get away from Turriff United's Andrew Watt, centre, and Liam Strachan. Pictures by Kath Flannery/DCT Media

Banks o’ Dee moved up to second in the Breedon Highland League with a 4-0 victory against Turriff United at the Haughs.

Dayshonne Golding opened the scoring for the Aberdeen side with a stunning strike, with Jevan Anderson, Mark Gilmour and Max Alexander also hitting the target.

Victory moves Dee above Formartine United and Buckie Thistle, who weren’t in action. Meanwhile, Turra have only won once in seven matches.

Changes

Turriff made one alteration following Saturday’s loss to Brechin City with Owen Kinsella replacing Timi Fatona.

There were three changes to the Dee side which defeated Formartine United at the weekend. Anderson, Kacper Lewecki and Alexander came in for Darryn Kelly, Kane Winton and Lachie MacLeod.

It was the hosts who moved the ball better in the early stages, but decent chances were hard to come by.

Ewan Clark had a shot blocked in the first 10 seconds after a neat move from kick-off which involved John Allan and Callan Gray.

Banks o’ Dee celebrate Dayshonne Golding’s goal against Turriff

Clark also headed over from an Allan cross, while at the other end Gilmour’s corner broke for Ramsay Davidson who couldn’t hit the target from 12 yards.

After half an hour Banks o’ Dee broke the deadlock in stunning fashion. Golding took a pass from Hamish MacLeod at the edge of the box, quickly moved it onto his right foot and thumped his shot into the top right corner.

Shortly after, Turra goalkeeper David Dey made an excellent fingertip save to turn away Gilmour’s free-kick from 25 yards.

In the 39th minute Dee doubled their lead with the hosts failing to clear a ball into the area which allowed Anderson to pounce and score from 10 yards.

Dee don’t let up

In the early stages of the second half Alexander could, and perhaps should, have made it 3-0 but he headed wide from Gilmour’s corner.

Golding then had an angled effort blocked by Dey, but the third goal Dee craved arrived in the 55th minute.

Dey came out to the edge of his box to snuff out a ball in behind, but the custodian was challenged by Golding before he managed to clear.

The on-loan Cove Rangers striker set-up Hamish MacLeod, whose shot was cleared off the line by Andrew Watt, but MacLeod retrieved the ball and found Gilmour to apply the finishing touch.

Turriff United’s Andrew Watt, centre, controls the ball against Banks o’ Dee

The visitors were in the mood for more with Alexander denied by Dey. Michael Philipson then shot over from the edge of the box before Turra sub Fatona sliced a MacLeod cross just wide of his own goal.

Turriff sub Aryia Abolfathi almost pulled one back with a good drive from the edge of the box which tested goalkeeper Daniel Hoban.

However, in the 72nd minute Dee made it four with Gilmour’s corner finished by Alexander at the back post.

The closing stages petered out with the outcome beyond doubt, but there was a blow for United who lost Fatona to injury.

On Saturday Turriff travel to Grantown-on-Spey to tackle Strathspey Thistle, while Banks o’ Dee visit Huntly.

