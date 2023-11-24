Buckie Thistle boss eyes Scottish Cup fourth round ‘dream’ – recalling spat with team-mate which led to bizarre red card last time Jags scaled heights

Graeme Stewart wants to lead Buckie Thistle back to the fourth round of the Scottish Cup – having been involved in a bizarre incident as a player the last time the Jags got there.

The Victoria Park side travel to Albyn Park tomorrow to face East of Scotland League Premier Division leaders Broxburn Athletic in the third round.

Buckie last reached round four of the Scottish Cup in season 2010-11, and boss Stewart is eager to reach the stage where Premiership clubs enter the fray.

He said: “I think both clubs will see it as an opportunity to get to the next round and potentially draw a big team.

“That’s the dream for clubs at this level. For the players and the fans that would be great, as it would be for the club from a financial perspective.

“Football clubs are businesses that don’t tend to make any money – they tend to run at a loss and usually rely on people who love the club putting time, effort and money in to keep it going.

“As a manager, I’ve seen that side of it, and when you see people supporting the club and putting money in… It would be nice to get a big draw to take some of the burden off people.

“Every part-time club needs these people to put in time, effort and money to run clubs.

“So that’s something that pushes me on and it’s the same for the players because they see how much work the directors put in.

“There’s definitely a big incentive there for us – but it’s exactly the same for Broxburn and we know it will be a very difficult tie.”

Buckie’s last Scottish Cup round four tie saw Ian Murray sent off for spat with own team-mate Stewart

When Buckie last played in round four they had Ian Murray sent off following an altercation with Stewart against East Stirlingshire and lost 1-0.

However, the Jags later progressed after their opponents were found to have fielded an ineligible player.

Reflecting on that eventful tie Stewart added: “My biggest memory of it is (another Buckie player) Robbie Brown trying to kill me in the changing room at half-time.

“He wasn’t happy with me or Ian, and Robbie was a big lad who you didn’t want to mess with.

“I was quite fiery as well, but he was very angry at that point, so I just had to sit back and accept it.

“He wasn’t happy with Ian and I, and I wasn’t happy with myself either – I was quite hacked off about what happened (on the pitch, with Murray’s sending off).

“I was shouting at Ian for not marking, he came up to me and there was a bit of handbags.

“But the referee should have just let it go, it shouldn’t even have been a booking. Or if he’d booked us both, it would have been fine.

“But when he sent off Ian, I remember the panic setting in and I was gutted because I felt I’d let the team down – although we ended up getting through.”