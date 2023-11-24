Buckie Thistle boss eyes Scottish Cup fourth round ‘dream’ – recalling spat with team-mate which led to bizarre red card last time Jags scaled heights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie Thistle boss eyes Scottish Cup fourth round ‘dream’ – recalling spat with team-mate which led to bizarre red card last time Jags scaled heights

The Jags will attempt to reach round four for the first time since 2011 when they face Broxburn Athletic on Saturday.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart hopes they can progress in the Scottish Cup
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart hopes they can progress in the Scottish Cup

Graeme Stewart wants to lead Buckie Thistle back to the fourth round of the Scottish Cup – having been involved in a bizarre incident as a player the last time the Jags got there.

The Victoria Park side travel to Albyn Park tomorrow to face East of Scotland League Premier Division leaders Broxburn Athletic in the third round.

Buckie last reached round four of the Scottish Cup in season 2010-11, and boss Stewart is eager to reach the stage where Premiership clubs enter the fray.

He said: “I think both clubs will see it as an opportunity to get to the next round and potentially draw a big team.

“That’s the dream for clubs at this level. For the players and the fans that would be great, as it would be for the club from a financial perspective.

“Football clubs are businesses that don’t tend to make any money – they tend to run at a loss and usually rely on people who love the club putting time, effort and money in to keep it going.

“As a manager, I’ve seen that side of it, and when you see people supporting the club and putting money in… It would be nice to get a big draw to take some of the burden off people.

“Every part-time club needs these people to put in time, effort and money to run clubs.

“So that’s something that pushes me on and it’s the same for the players because they see how much work the directors put in.

“There’s definitely a big incentive there for us – but it’s exactly the same for Broxburn and we know it will be a very difficult tie.”

Buckie’s last Scottish Cup round four tie saw Ian Murray sent off for spat with own team-mate Stewart

When Buckie last played in round four they had Ian Murray sent off following an altercation with Stewart against East Stirlingshire and lost 1-0.

However, the Jags later progressed after their opponents were found to have fielded an ineligible player.

Reflecting on that eventful tie Stewart added: “My biggest memory of it is (another Buckie player) Robbie Brown trying to kill me in the changing room at half-time.

“He wasn’t happy with me or Ian, and Robbie was a big lad who you didn’t want to mess with.

“I was quite fiery as well, but he was very angry at that point, so I just had to sit back and accept it.

Ian Murray, right, is red carded the last time Buckie Thistle played in round four of the Scottish Cup.

“He wasn’t happy with Ian and I, and I wasn’t happy with myself either – I was quite hacked off about what happened (on the pitch, with Murray’s sending off).

“I was shouting at Ian for not marking, he came up to me and there was a bit of handbags.

“But the referee should have just let it go, it shouldn’t even have been a booking. Or if he’d booked us both, it would have been fine.

“But when he sent off Ian, I remember the panic setting in and I was gutted because I felt I’d let the team down – although we ended up getting through.”

