Highland League results: Turriff United put five past Clachnacuddin

Turriff United came from behind to defeat Clachnacuddin 5-1 at Grant Street Park in the Breedon Highland League.

The Lilywhites took the lead through Troy Cooper, but a strong second half showing from the visitors saw them prevail with Ewan Clark netting from the penalty spot and Reece McKeown, Murray Cormack, Callan Gray and John Allan also netting.

United’s return to winning ways, after losing on their last outing on December 16, takes them to 30 points from 18 games meaning they are just six points shy of last season’s tally.

The home side remain 16th in the table and were unable to build on last weekend’s 8-0 victory against Wick Academy.

Kick-off was delayed by half an hour until 2.30pm after Turriff were delayed in reaching Grant Street Park due to their bus breaking down.

When proceedings got underway Clach had goalkeeper Danny Gillan between the sticks after he was signed on-loan from Brora Rangers on Friday.

Early opener

In the early exchanges Lilywhites defender Millar Gamble volleyed straight at United goalkeeper David Dey from a free-kick.

At the other end Gillan picked up Alisdair Riddle’s back-pass, but Turra couldn’t capitalise on the indirect free-kick with Jack McKenzie’s scuffed effort blocked.

Clach took the lead in the 10th minute. Lewis Mackenzie found space on the right flank and his bobbling cross was parried by Dey with Cooper calmly controlling the loose ball before finding the bottom right corner.

As Turriff looked for an equaliser they twice went close. In the 24th minute Gray’s net-bound strike from 20 yards was tipped away by Gillan at full stretch.

A minute later Finlay Murray’s header released Clark on the right side of the area, but Gillan was out quickly and did well to block the shot.

However, back came Clach and they could have doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute. After breaking from a Turriff free-kick Cooper played Mackenzie through on goal, but last weekend’s hat-trick hero couldn’t hit the target.

Shortly after Lilywhites midfielder Fergus Adams fired into the side-netting from a corner.

United hit back

Four minutes into the second half Turriff restored parity from the penalty spot.

Owen Kinsella was challenged on the right side of the box by Kieran Chalmers and although Clach felt he’d played the ball and knocked it behind for a corner, Kinsella was felled and referee Billy Baxter pointed to the spot.

Clark made no mistake blasting down the middle from 12 yards.

In the 54th minute the Lilywhites almost restored parity when the ball broke for Mackenzie and he wriggled into space, but Dey did well to block the shot.

Just shy of the hour mark Turra took the lead as Gray’s cutback from the right was fired into the left corner by McKeown from 12 yards.

The visitors were pressing for a third and Kinsella had a low drive touched behind by Gillan and then Jack McKenzie’s thunderbolt from 20 yards clipped the top of the crossbar.

But in the 70th minute Turra did make it 3-1. Gray crossed from the right and Gillan did well to block Clark’s attempt.

However, the resultant Gray corner broke to the back post where Cormack outmuscled Connor Bunce, swivelled and picked out the right corner with his low shot.

United could have added further to the score with Cormack shooting narrowly over from another Gray centre and McKeown having an angled attempt flicked off the line by Keith Mason.

Six minutes from time Turriff did have a fourth when at the end of a break forward McKeown crossed for Gray to volley home at the back post.

It got even better for United in the 88th minute as sub Allan evaded the offside trap to latch onto Rory Brown’s pass before dinking a finish beyond Gillan.

Other Highland League results

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle v Formartine United and Brora Rangers v Lossiemouth were postponed due to waterlogged pitches and Keith v Forres Mechanics was postponed on Friday for the same reason.

Fraserburgh withstood a Deveronvale comeback to win 4-2 in the 1pm kick-off at Princess Royal Park. Jamie Beagrie and Ryan Cowie had the Broch two up before Jack Mitchell and Ryan Park restored parity for the Banffers.

But a double from sub Sean Butcher secured the points for Fraserburgh.

Inverurie Locos beat Huntly 2-1 at Christie Park. Michael Dangana gave the hosts the lead, but Lloyd Robertson levelled and Paul Coutts’ second half penalty won it for the Railwaymen.

Champions Brechin City remain top of the table after winning 1-0 against Nairn County at Station Park courtesy of Euan Spark’s header.

Wick Academy and Rothes drew 0-0 at Harmsworth Park with the Speysiders finishing with 10 men after Ben Williamson was sent off.