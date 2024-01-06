Highland League results: Turriff United put five past Clachnacuddin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League results: Turriff United put five past Clachnacuddin

A round-up of the results in the Breedon Highland League as five games took place.

By Callum Law
Turriff United's Liam Strachan, left, challenges Fergus Adams of Clachnacuddin. Puc
Turriff United came from behind to defeat Clachnacuddin 5-1 at Grant Street Park in the Breedon Highland League.

The Lilywhites took the lead through Troy Cooper, but a strong second half showing from the visitors saw them prevail with Ewan Clark netting from the penalty spot and Reece McKeown, Murray Cormack, Callan Gray and John Allan also netting.

United’s return to winning ways, after losing on their last outing on December 16, takes them to 30 points from 18 games meaning they are just six points shy of last season’s tally.

The home side remain 16th in the table and were unable to build on last weekend’s 8-0 victory against Wick Academy.

Kick-off was delayed by half an hour until 2.30pm after Turriff were delayed in reaching Grant Street Park due to their bus breaking down.

When proceedings got underway Clach had goalkeeper Danny Gillan between the sticks after he was signed on-loan from Brora Rangers on Friday.

Early opener

In the early exchanges Lilywhites defender Millar Gamble volleyed straight at United goalkeeper David Dey from a free-kick.

At the other end Gillan picked up Alisdair Riddle’s back-pass, but Turra couldn’t capitalise on the indirect free-kick with Jack McKenzie’s scuffed effort blocked.

Clach took the lead in the 10th minute. Lewis Mackenzie found space on the right flank and his bobbling cross was parried by Dey with Cooper calmly controlling the loose ball before finding the bottom right corner.

Turriff’s Owen Kinsella, left, battles with Troy Cooper of Clach

As Turriff looked for an equaliser they twice went close. In the 24th minute Gray’s net-bound strike from 20 yards was tipped away by Gillan at full stretch.

A minute later Finlay Murray’s header released Clark on the right side of the area, but Gillan was out quickly and did well to block the shot.

However, back came Clach and they could have doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute. After breaking from a Turriff free-kick Cooper played Mackenzie through on goal, but last weekend’s hat-trick hero couldn’t hit the target.

Shortly after Lilywhites midfielder Fergus Adams fired into the side-netting from a corner.

United hit back

Four minutes into the second half Turriff restored parity from the penalty spot.

Owen Kinsella was challenged on the right side of the box by Kieran Chalmers and although Clach felt he’d played the ball and knocked it behind for a corner, Kinsella was felled and referee Billy Baxter pointed to the spot.

Clark made no mistake blasting down the middle from 12 yards.

In the 54th minute the Lilywhites almost restored parity when the ball broke for Mackenzie and he wriggled into space, but Dey did well to block the shot.

Just shy of the hour mark Turra took the lead as Gray’s cutback from the right was fired into the left corner by McKeown from 12 yards.

Turriff’s Liam Strachan and Clach’s Millar Gamble battle for a header

The visitors were pressing for a third and Kinsella had a low drive touched behind by Gillan and then Jack McKenzie’s thunderbolt from 20 yards clipped the top of the crossbar.

But in the 70th minute Turra did make it 3-1. Gray crossed from the right and Gillan did well to block Clark’s attempt.

However, the resultant Gray corner broke to the back post where Cormack outmuscled Connor Bunce, swivelled and picked out the right corner with his low shot.

United could have added further to the score with Cormack shooting narrowly over from another Gray centre and McKeown having an angled attempt flicked off the line by Keith Mason.

Six minutes from time Turriff did have a fourth when at the end of a break forward McKeown crossed for Gray to volley home at the back post.

It got even better for United in the 88th minute as sub Allan evaded the offside trap to latch onto Rory Brown’s pass before dinking a finish beyond Gillan.

Other Highland League results

Elsewhere, Buckie Thistle v Formartine United and Brora Rangers v Lossiemouth were postponed due to waterlogged pitches and Keith v Forres Mechanics was postponed on Friday for the same reason.

Fraserburgh withstood a Deveronvale comeback to win 4-2 in the 1pm kick-off at Princess Royal Park. Jamie Beagrie and Ryan Cowie had the Broch two up before Jack Mitchell and Ryan Park restored parity for the Banffers.

But a double from sub Sean Butcher secured the points for Fraserburgh.

Inverurie Locos beat Huntly 2-1 at Christie Park. Michael Dangana gave the hosts the lead, but Lloyd Robertson levelled and Paul Coutts’ second half penalty won it for the Railwaymen.

Champions Brechin City remain top of the table after winning 1-0 against Nairn County at Station Park courtesy of Euan Spark’s header.

Wick Academy and Rothes drew 0-0 at Harmsworth Park with the Speysiders finishing with 10 men after Ben Williamson was sent off.

