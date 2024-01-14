Buckie Thistle manager ‘concerned’ over possible Celtic Scottish Cup ban after seeing red in Huntly win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Highland League

Buckie Thistle manager ‘concerned’ over possible Celtic Scottish Cup ban after seeing red in Huntly win

Graeme Stewart was sent off after entering the field of play during his side's final match before their showdown with Brendan Rodgers' side.

By Reporter
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart faces an anxious wait to find out if he will be on the touchline for their Scottish Cup tie against Celtic.

The Jags boss was sent off in his side’s 3-2 victory against Huntly for entering the field of play following a challenge by Huntly’s Alex Thoirs on Max Barry.

Stewart will now await the referee’s report to find out if he is being issued with an immediate ban which could rule him out of the Parkhead cup tie in the bigest game in Buckie’s history or whether he will receive a notice of complaint from the Scottish FA with a hearing scheduled for a later date.

Stewart said: “I am concerned. I would obviously rather not be suspended.

“I went to calm the situation down but in hindsight I wish I had never gone on the pitch.”

The Jags left it late to secure the 3-2 win but Stewart was pleased to see his side grind out the victory.

He said: “I’m delighted. The most important thing was the three points.

“I don’t think we played well. It was a poor performance.

“I thought Huntly were excellent and I was very impressed with them but the team spirit and effort got us there in the end.”

Huntly took the lead after five minutes through Angus Grant with his fifth of the season.

 

Buckie levelled through a well-worked corner in the 29th minute when Jack MacIver’s delivery was met on the volley from Darryl McHardy to net in successive games.

Buckie forced a lead in 51 minutes when a James Connelly slip played in Barry who netted with a low drive.

Alexander Thoirs received a caution for a challenge on Barry in the 54th minute.

McHardy and Huntly’s Ross Still were cautioned by referee Harry Bruce for their part in the melee that ensued with Jags manager Graeme Stewart receiving a red card for entering the pitch and confronting Thoirs.

Huntly levelled with seven minutes to go when Andrew Hunter laid the ball off for Brodie Allen to net his first goal in 12 games.

With three minutes remaining a corner into the home goalmouth was not dealt with and Jack Murray struck from close range with his 13th of the campaign.

Despite the result, Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth couldn’t fault the efforts of his players.

He said: “What an advert for Highland League football that was.

“I thought over the piece we shaded it but that’s why Buckie are where they are.

“We tried to make it horrible for the opposition.

“We thought we’d maybe clawed a point but that’s football. It’s tough to take and we’ll dust ourselves off and go again.”

