Buckie Thistle manager ‘concerned’ over possible Celtic Scottish Cup ban after seeing red in Huntly win

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart faces an anxious wait to find out if he will be on the touchline for their Scottish Cup tie against Celtic.

The Jags boss was sent off in his side’s 3-2 victory against Huntly for entering the field of play following a challenge by Huntly’s Alex Thoirs on Max Barry.

Stewart will now await the referee’s report to find out if he is being issued with an immediate ban which could rule him out of the Parkhead cup tie in the bigest game in Buckie’s history or whether he will receive a notice of complaint from the Scottish FA with a hearing scheduled for a later date.

Stewart said: “I am concerned. I would obviously rather not be suspended.

“I went to calm the situation down but in hindsight I wish I had never gone on the pitch.”

The Jags left it late to secure the 3-2 win but Stewart was pleased to see his side grind out the victory.

He said: “I’m delighted. The most important thing was the three points.

“I don’t think we played well. It was a poor performance.

“I thought Huntly were excellent and I was very impressed with them but the team spirit and effort got us there in the end.”

Huntly took the lead after five minutes through Angus Grant with his fifth of the season.

Buckie levelled through a well-worked corner in the 29th minute when Jack MacIver’s delivery was met on the volley from Darryl McHardy to net in successive games.

Buckie forced a lead in 51 minutes when a James Connelly slip played in Barry who netted with a low drive.

Alexander Thoirs received a caution for a challenge on Barry in the 54th minute.

McHardy and Huntly’s Ross Still were cautioned by referee Harry Bruce for their part in the melee that ensued with Jags manager Graeme Stewart receiving a red card for entering the pitch and confronting Thoirs.

Huntly levelled with seven minutes to go when Andrew Hunter laid the ball off for Brodie Allen to net his first goal in 12 games.

With three minutes remaining a corner into the home goalmouth was not dealt with and Jack Murray struck from close range with his 13th of the campaign.

Despite the result, Huntly manager Colin Charlesworth couldn’t fault the efforts of his players.

He said: “What an advert for Highland League football that was.

“I thought over the piece we shaded it but that’s why Buckie are where they are.

“We tried to make it horrible for the opposition.

“We thought we’d maybe clawed a point but that’s football. It’s tough to take and we’ll dust ourselves off and go again.”