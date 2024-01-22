Brora Rangers’ Scottish Cup tie against Cove Rangers postponed for second time

Brora Rangers’ Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Cove Rangers on Tuesday has been postponed for a second time.

A pitch inspection at Dudgeon Park was called for 5.30pm on Monday evening, ahead of the sides’ scheduled meeting the following day.

The match had been rearranged, after the initial postponement of Saturday’s fixture.

❌ GAME OFF Following a pitch inspection this evening, tomorrow's Fourth Round tie between @brorarangers and @CoveRangersFC has been postponed. The match has been rescheduled for Tuesday, 30 January at 7.45pm.#ScottishCup https://t.co/qha3JOhGZA — Scottish Gas Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) January 22, 2024

Following heavy rain over the last 24 hours, and adverse weather conditions forecast for later this week, the inspection deemed the match could not go ahead.

The tie has now been rescheduled to take place next Tuesday – January 30 – with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The winners of the tie will face Premiership side Kilmarnock in the fifth round, which is due to take place over the weekend of Saturday, February 10.