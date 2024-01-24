Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup holders Fraserburgh through to last eight with win at Huntly

Holders Fraserburgh progressed to the quarter-finals of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup by beating Huntly 4-0 at Christie Park.

Braces from Ryan Sargent and Paul Young set up a home tie for the Broch against Hermes in the last eight on Wednesday February 7.

The Buchan side have won the Shire Cup on 13 occasions, including three times in the last four seasons, and on this form they’ll fancy trying to retain the trophy.

New recruits

Prior to kick-off Huntly made two new signings. Attacker Fin Allen – brother of Black and Golds striker Brodie – has joined on loan from Elgin City for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, defender Leon Etko has signed from East End on a two-and-a-half year deal.

But it was the visitors who had the first attempt at goal with Aidan Sopel’s strike from 25 yards stinging the palms of home goalkeeper Fraser Hobday.

Huntly were dealt a blow after five minutes when Alex Thoirs was forced off with a suspected dislocated shoulder. Ryan Sewell was the replacement.

The Strathbogie side had their first opening in the ninth minute. Callum Murray found Angus Grant on the left side of the area, but goalkeeper Joe Barbour blocked the low shot.

After 25 minutes Huntly twice came close to breaking the deadlock. First Lewis Crosbie’s pass released Grant on the right side of the area and his cross-cum-shot was diverted onto the right post by Kieran Simpson.

From the resultant Sewell corner Michael Clark’s header was cleared off the line by Lewis Davidson.

Just two minutes later the Broch took the lead. Jamie Beagrie’s ball over the top found Sargent on the right side of the area and he cut back inside Ruari Fraser and fired a low left foot shot into the left corner.

In the 34th minute Fraserburgh doubled their lead. Hobday dallied over a clearance outside his box.

When he did scuff the ball upfield Hobday and his team-mates felt he’d been pulled back, but referee Lewis Brown wasn’t interested, Young gathered possession and picked out the empty net from 40 yards.

Broch keep it up

The next goal felt like it would be crucial when it came to deciding the outcome of the tie – and Fraserburgh got it four minutes into the second period.

It was a fine move which started with Greg Buchan and Sopel combining to find Sargent on the left, his low delivery was touched on by Buchan for Young to control and score from eight yards.

The visitors weren’t finished with Scott Barbour having an effort knocked off the line by Clark before Sargent’s lob landed on the roof of the net.

But in the 63rd minute Fraserburgh did net their fourth with Young crossing from the right and Sargent bulleting home a diving header.

The sting had been taken out of the game with the outcome settled. However, in the closing stages Broch sub Josh Bolton almost added a spectacular fifth with a half-volley from 25 yards that flashed wide.

Locos and Hermes progress

Inverurie Locos and Dyce played out an eight-goal thriller in the first round of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup at Harlaw Park.

Locos broke the deadlock in the ninth minute when Milosz Ochmanski headed home a Paul Coutts corner but Dyce roared back with Jack Walker equalising in the 24th minute before Ryan McLean put the visitors 2-1 up two minutes later.

On-loan Turriff striker Fergus Alberts made it 3-1 to Dyce in the 33rd minute before Coutts pulled one back for Locos from the penalty spot eight minutes before the interval after Cole Anderson was tripped in the area.

Dean Donaldson’s side drew level on the hour mark through Sam Robertson before Myles Gaffney volleyed home from a corner after 71 minutes to make it 4-3 to the hosts.

Gaffney was on the scoresheet again three minutes later as Locos set up a home tie against Formartine United in the second round with a 5-3 victory.

Junior side Hermes also progressed thanks to a 3-2 win against Turriff United at Lochside Park.

McBookie.com Premier League leaders Hermes made the perfect start when Jack Craig scored in the first minute of the game.

Turriff restored parity in the 37th minute through a Reece McKeown penalty but Hermes responded only three minutes later through Andrew Davidson.

Turra were reduced to 10 men when Jack McKenzie was sent off for a second bookable offence before Davidson netted Hermes’ third in the 76th minute.

Turra scored a penalty in injury time through John Allan but it will be Hermes who will face Fraserburgh at Bellslea in the next round.