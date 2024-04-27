Highland League results: Wick Academy and Brora Rangers end season with wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League results: Wick Academy and Brora Rangers end season with wins

We round-up the final two games of the Highland League season.

By Callum Law
Wick's Ross Gunn (number seven) scores their second goal against Keith. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Wick's Ross Gunn (number seven) scores their second goal against Keith. Pictures by Jasperimage.

Wick Academy beat Keith 4-0 at Kynoch Park to secure 12th spot in the Breedon Highland League.

Marc MacGregor and Ross Gunn netted for the Scorries in the first period, while Owen Harrold and Kyle Henderson scored in the final quarter of an hour to seal an impressive win.

The result means Academy leapfrog the Maroons to finish 12th in the table following a season of progress for both clubs.

Wick are 10 points and three places better off than last term, while Keith have picked up six points more than last campaign and are two spots higher.

Early opener

Wick made the dream start by taking a sixth minute lead. Jack Halliday’s neat flick found MacGregor 15 yards out and he produced a deadly low finish in off the left post.

The Scorries started the sharper side with Halliday and Henderson testing goalkeeper Darren McConnachie with efforts.

In the 28th minute the Maroons had two chances to equalise in quick succession. First Michael Ironside almost capitalised on a defensive mix-up, but the ball was hacked behind for a corner.

Wick’s Kyle Henderson, right, shoots under pressure from Keith’s Jordan Lynch.

From Connor Killoh’s delivery Ryan Robertson’s attempt from six yards was blocked.

Back came Academy and Halliday stung McConnachie’s palms with a 20-yard free-kick before the Caithness side netted their second on 36 minutes.

The lively Halliday broke through on the right and although McConnachie parried his drive, Henderson retrieved the loose ball and teed up Gunn to finish from eight yards.

In the 43rd minute Wick almost made it 3-0 when MacGregor found space on the right side of the penalty area and his shot came back off the left upright.

Second half action

Keith started the second half with a bit more urgency, but when they got into the final third they found it difficult to seriously test goalkeeper Graeme Williamson.

The game appeared to be petering out before there was a flurry of excitement with quarter of an hour left.

Keith’s Gill was shown a straight red card by referee Owen Lawrence for a sliding challenge on Gunn. The official was on the spot to send Gill off, although the Wick players barely appealed following the challenge.

Wick goalkeeper Graeme Williamson punches the ball away.

From the resultant Gunn free-kick on the left Harrold finished beyond McConnachie from close range.

Things got even better for Wick with six minutes left as MacNab broke away on the left and squared the ball for Henderson to calmly slot home their fourth goal.

In the closing stages Wick sub Gary Pullen wasn’t far away with a strike from 25 yards and Keith’s Jordan Lynch saw an effort from a tight angle dribble just beyond the far post.

Brora get the better of Turriff

Brora Rangers beat Turriff United 4-2 at King George V Park in Golspie.

The match was player-manager Ally MacDonald’s last in charge of Brora and also a final outing for goalkeeper Joe Malin, midfielder Dale Gillespie and attacker Paul Brindle.

The Cattachs made a good start and took the lead after 12 minutes when a Tony Dingwall cross from the right was knocked into the net by a visiting defender.

Soon after Brora made it two with Ali Sutherland cutting in from the left before firing into the net.

Before the break the Sutherland side bagged their third through Tony Dingwall.

In the second period Colin Williamson made it 4-0 before Turra pulled one back when John Allan teed up Ewan Clark to score.

In the dying embers Allan pulled another goal back for the visitors. Brora end the campaign in sixth, with United sitting ninth.

