Highland League results: Wick Academy and Brora Rangers end season with wins

Wick Academy beat Keith 4-0 at Kynoch Park to secure 12th spot in the Breedon Highland League.

Marc MacGregor and Ross Gunn netted for the Scorries in the first period, while Owen Harrold and Kyle Henderson scored in the final quarter of an hour to seal an impressive win.

The result means Academy leapfrog the Maroons to finish 12th in the table following a season of progress for both clubs.

Wick are 10 points and three places better off than last term, while Keith have picked up six points more than last campaign and are two spots higher.

Early opener

Wick made the dream start by taking a sixth minute lead. Jack Halliday’s neat flick found MacGregor 15 yards out and he produced a deadly low finish in off the left post.

The Scorries started the sharper side with Halliday and Henderson testing goalkeeper Darren McConnachie with efforts.

In the 28th minute the Maroons had two chances to equalise in quick succession. First Michael Ironside almost capitalised on a defensive mix-up, but the ball was hacked behind for a corner.

From Connor Killoh’s delivery Ryan Robertson’s attempt from six yards was blocked.

Back came Academy and Halliday stung McConnachie’s palms with a 20-yard free-kick before the Caithness side netted their second on 36 minutes.

The lively Halliday broke through on the right and although McConnachie parried his drive, Henderson retrieved the loose ball and teed up Gunn to finish from eight yards.

In the 43rd minute Wick almost made it 3-0 when MacGregor found space on the right side of the penalty area and his shot came back off the left upright.

Second half action

Keith started the second half with a bit more urgency, but when they got into the final third they found it difficult to seriously test goalkeeper Graeme Williamson.

The game appeared to be petering out before there was a flurry of excitement with quarter of an hour left.

Keith’s Gill was shown a straight red card by referee Owen Lawrence for a sliding challenge on Gunn. The official was on the spot to send Gill off, although the Wick players barely appealed following the challenge.

From the resultant Gunn free-kick on the left Harrold finished beyond McConnachie from close range.

Things got even better for Wick with six minutes left as MacNab broke away on the left and squared the ball for Henderson to calmly slot home their fourth goal.

In the closing stages Wick sub Gary Pullen wasn’t far away with a strike from 25 yards and Keith’s Jordan Lynch saw an effort from a tight angle dribble just beyond the far post.

Brora get the better of Turriff

Brora Rangers beat Turriff United 4-2 at King George V Park in Golspie.

The match was player-manager Ally MacDonald’s last in charge of Brora and also a final outing for goalkeeper Joe Malin, midfielder Dale Gillespie and attacker Paul Brindle.

The Cattachs made a good start and took the lead after 12 minutes when a Tony Dingwall cross from the right was knocked into the net by a visiting defender.

Soon after Brora made it two with Ali Sutherland cutting in from the left before firing into the net.

🔴 2 – 0 ⚪️ 18’ GOOOOOALLLLL The ball is played out left to Ali who cuts in a fired a superb effort into the corner pic.twitter.com/6o6hP6xITo — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) April 27, 2024

Before the break the Sutherland side bagged their third through Tony Dingwall.

In the second period Colin Williamson made it 4-0 before Turra pulled one back when John Allan teed up Ewan Clark to score.

In the dying embers Allan pulled another goal back for the visitors. Brora end the campaign in sixth, with United sitting ninth.