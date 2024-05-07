Boss Ross Tokely hoping to strengthen Nairn County after pair sign new deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss Ross Tokely hoping to strengthen Nairn County after pair sign new deals

The Wee County manager is keen to add to his squad.

By Callum Law
Nairn County boss Ross Tokely
Nairn County manager Ross Tokely. Picture courtesy of Supplied by Kenny Macleod Photography/Nairn County.

Ross Tokely is hoping Nairn County can make their mark in the transfer market with preparations for next season in full swing.

Having retired as a player following an 18-month stint with the Wee County, Tokely was appointed manager at Station Park last month.

Since taking on the job Tokely has been working to try to strengthen his squad.

He said: “We’ve been busy, but it’s still early days and people are making decisions.

“We’ve tried to be proactive, but everyone is after the same players. The market this year seems to be a bit busier and healthier than it was last summer which is good.

“Having spent a year-and-a-half as a player I think I’ve got a good insight of what gaps there are in the team and I’m looking to strengthen in those areas.

“Since I got the job it’s been all go working with Graeme Macleod the director of football and Brian MacLeod (assistant manager) and Alan Geegan (first-team coach).”

Boss keen to bolster defence

One area Tokely is looking at bolstering is centre-half. The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ross County player was a regular at the heart of defence during his time with Nairn.

But having hung up his boots a replacement is required.

Tokely added: “Centre-half is an area we’re looking to strengthen, it’s just about identifying the right person.

Ross Tokely in action for Nairn County.
Ross Tokely in action for Nairn as a player.

“We’ve got Fraser Dingwall and playing with him over the last year-and-a-half he’s certainly developed into a better centre-half than he was, he’s talking more and he understands the game really well.

“It’s getting somebody who can play alongside Fraser and complement him and we’re looking at some different options.

“It was a good time for me to retire and then this opportunity came up. I’ve had a few people asking me if I’m going to be a player-manager, but that’s not going to happen.”

Two pen new deals as Ormsby moves on

Tokely has already been able to finalise a couple of pieces of business with striker Aaron Nicolson and right-back Jamie Carnihan signing contract extensions until the summer of 2026.

The duo, both 18, joined last summer from Caley Thistle and Tokely said: “I’m hoping Jamie and Aaron can produce a bit more consistency than they did in their first year.

“The Highland League is a tough place to play and to learn your trade.

“They both did well in their first season in the league, but going forward I’m looking for Aaron to play more and score more and for Jamie to push Callum Maclean at right-back and play more.

“I’m pleased they extended their deals and hopefully they’ll mature and progress as players.”

One player who has left Station Park is Horace Ormsby. The Aberdeen-based winger joined Nairn from Deveronvale in January and is now thought to be interesting a number of other Highland League sides.

Tokely said: “It was a mutual thing, Horace did fairly well for us, but with location and training and stuff we both agreed he’d try to find a team closer to home.”

WATCH: Highland League Weekly title race finale special – Buckie Thistle, Brechin City and Fraserburgh highlights

