Boss Ross Tokely hoping to strengthen Nairn County after pair sign new deals

Ross Tokely is hoping Nairn County can make their mark in the transfer market with preparations for next season in full swing.

Having retired as a player following an 18-month stint with the Wee County, Tokely was appointed manager at Station Park last month.

Since taking on the job Tokely has been working to try to strengthen his squad.

He said: “We’ve been busy, but it’s still early days and people are making decisions.

“We’ve tried to be proactive, but everyone is after the same players. The market this year seems to be a bit busier and healthier than it was last summer which is good.

“Having spent a year-and-a-half as a player I think I’ve got a good insight of what gaps there are in the team and I’m looking to strengthen in those areas.

“Since I got the job it’s been all go working with Graeme Macleod the director of football and Brian MacLeod (assistant manager) and Alan Geegan (first-team coach).”

Boss keen to bolster defence

One area Tokely is looking at bolstering is centre-half. The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ross County player was a regular at the heart of defence during his time with Nairn.

But having hung up his boots a replacement is required.

Tokely added: “Centre-half is an area we’re looking to strengthen, it’s just about identifying the right person.

“We’ve got Fraser Dingwall and playing with him over the last year-and-a-half he’s certainly developed into a better centre-half than he was, he’s talking more and he understands the game really well.

“It’s getting somebody who can play alongside Fraser and complement him and we’re looking at some different options.

“It was a good time for me to retire and then this opportunity came up. I’ve had a few people asking me if I’m going to be a player-manager, but that’s not going to happen.”

Two pen new deals as Ormsby moves on

Tokely has already been able to finalise a couple of pieces of business with striker Aaron Nicolson and right-back Jamie Carnihan signing contract extensions until the summer of 2026.

The duo, both 18, joined last summer from Caley Thistle and Tokely said: “I’m hoping Jamie and Aaron can produce a bit more consistency than they did in their first year.

“The Highland League is a tough place to play and to learn your trade.

“They both did well in their first season in the league, but going forward I’m looking for Aaron to play more and score more and for Jamie to push Callum Maclean at right-back and play more.

“I’m pleased they extended their deals and hopefully they’ll mature and progress as players.”

One player who has left Station Park is Horace Ormsby. The Aberdeen-based winger joined Nairn from Deveronvale in January and is now thought to be interesting a number of other Highland League sides.

Tokely said: “It was a mutual thing, Horace did fairly well for us, but with location and training and stuff we both agreed he’d try to find a team closer to home.”