Home Sport Football Highland League

Exclusive: Formartine’s Lewis Wilson makes America move; Keith transfer list Gavin Elphinstone

Wilson has returned to the United States after a year in the Breedon Highland League.

By Callum Law
Lewis Wilson during his time with Formartine United.
Lewis Wilson during his time with Formartine United.

Lewis Wilson has left Formartine United to return to America.

The defender, who can also play in central midfield, signed for the Pitmedden club last summer after coming back to the north-east.

But Wilson, 25, has made the move back to the United States and signed for Texas outfit Laredo Heat.

Prior to joining Formartine, Wilson spent five years in the US playing for St Mary’s University in San Antonio.

His new club Laredo are in the National Premier Soccer League, a semi-professional division which sits below the likes of Major League Soccer and the USL Championship in the American pyramid.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson is disappointed to have lost Wilson, but understands why he was keen to make the move.

He said: “We’re disappointed to lose Lewis, as the season went on I think he got stronger and stronger and really showed his quality.

“But at the same time he has been given an opportunity that’s a good opportunity for him.

“We’re pleased to see him take that up, but he will be a loss to the club and to the changing room because he was a popular member of the squad.

Formartine manager Stuart Anderson.

“It was something where we couldn’t really stand in his way.

“I’d hope Lewis would speak highly of Formartine as a club – the door will always be open for him to come back.

“He’s got an opportunity he wants to explore and we’re happy for him to do that.

“Lewis has been over there before and is familiar with the set-up.

“I hope he goes there and does well. We’re delighted to have had him for a year.

“We would have liked him to be here longer, but the door will always be open if he wants to come back.”

Keith’s Elphinstone available

Meanwhile, Keith’s Gavin Elphinstone has been placed on the transfer list at his own request.

The winger joined the Maroons from Huntly in February 2023 and is under contract until the summer of 2026.

Elphinstone was previously transfer-listed in November, but ended up staying at Kynoch Park and finished the season as the club’s top scorer with 10 goals.

However, he is now available for transfer again and interested parties are asked to contact Keith manager Craig Ewen.

Conversation