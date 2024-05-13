Highland League transfer news: Clachnacuddin sign Scott Davidson and Lewis Mackie becomes Strathspey Thistle’s latest recruit

Clachnacuddin boss Conor Gethins feels he has recruited a proven goalscorer after signing Scott Davidson.

The Lilywhites have landed the striker following his return from a spell in Australia.

Davidson started his career in the Breedon Highland League with Clach more than a decade ago and has also played for Fort William, Rothes, Brora Rangers and most recently Nairn County.

The 29-year-old moved to Western Australia in February to play for Mandurah City.

But Davidson has now returned to the Inverness area and Gethins is thrilled to have brought him back to Grant Street Park.

He said: “Scott will bring good experience to our squad, he’s also a good goalscorer.

“Unfortunately the last three or four seasons have been a bit stop-start for him and they haven’t been as good as he would have liked.

“There’s no doubt that he’s a goalscorer and he’s proved that plenty of times.

“There was a season at Fort William (2016-17) where he scored more than 30 goals so he’s got the talent and we just need to get that out of him again.

“I don’t see why we can’t get that again, he’ll be given the freedom in front of goal to express himself.

“We were at Nairn together for a couple of years and we’re quite close.

“Before he went to Australia I said to him that when he came back we would have a chat.

“He’s back sooner than we expected, but I think it suits both parties because it means Scott will be with us for pre-season rather than joining halfway through the season.

“Hopefully he can be a huge asset for the Clach and get the fans excited.”

More firepower for Lilywhites

As he prepares for next season Gethins is pleased with his attacking options.

He has already recruited another forward in Allan MacPhee and James Anderson is expected to return from a knee injury.

Gethins added: “I’m very happy with our attacking options. Since coming to the club in October we went through the season without a recognised number nine.

“We moved Lewis Mackenzie through the middle and asked a lot of him having not played in that position before.

“With James coming back from injury and Scott coming in we’ve now got two very good numbers nines.

“When I look at the options for next season with James, Scott, Connor Bunce, Lewis, Allan and Troy Cooper they’re all very dangerous.

“I think if we can get them firing then they can cause problems for anyone in the league.”

Strathspey secure Mackie

Strathspey Thistle manager Bobby Beckwith is pleased to have won the race to sign Lewis Mackie.

The 17-year-old attacker has penned a two-year contract to become the Grantown Jags’ eighth close season recruit.

Mackie was in the Inverness Caledonian Thistle youth ranks and made a couple of first-team appearances.

Having left the Caley Jags there was plenty of interest in his services and he has chosen to join Strathspey.

Boss Beckwith said: “We’ve spoken to quite a few players and I’m very impressed with Lewis.

“There was plenty of interest in him, he’s really keen to play and get the chance to show what he can do and he’ll get that opportunity with us.

“Lewis is at an age where he still has ambitions to move back up the levels and if he does well with us it won’t do his prospects any harm.

“I think Lewis has got a lot to offer us in the forward areas next season.

“He’s had a good football education at Caley Thistle and it’s good to have brought him to Strathspey.

“We’ve signed a few young players and we’re hoping to have a good mix of experience and youth.”

Jags have been busy

Already this summer Strathspey have signed Josh Race, Conor MacPhee, Jordan Laidlaw, Jamie Calder, Liam Shewan, Ewan Neil and Steven Macdonald.

Beckwith says the Seafield Park side are eager to get their business done early ahead of pre-season starting.

He added: “We’ve tried to get our business done as early as we can and we’ve managed to do a fair bit so far.

“We want to sign players who want to play for the club and who are committed to Strathspey.

“We want to have our squad in place for pre-season so we know what we’re working with.

“Things can change once pre-season and the season is underway, players might come and go, but we want to have a group in place to work with during pre-season.

“We’ve done well so far with the players we’ve brought in, but we’ve still got more to do.”