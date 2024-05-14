Turriff United manager Warren Cummings talks up new signing Kieran Yeats

New signing Kieran Yeats can bring balance to Turriff United, according to manager Warren Cummings.

The 23-year-old left-back has joined United on a three-year contract from fellow Breedon Highland League side Keith.

Yeats still had a year left on his contract with the Maroons, but was transfer-listed a couple of weeks ago.

Turra boss Cummings said: “I know Kieran well and he’ll add individual quality to the squad.

“He’s also a personality that should fit in well with the current group of players.

“He’ll help to bring balance to our squad as a left-sided player.

“We’ve been looking to address that because we’ve a squad that’s almost entirely made up of right-sided players.

“Kieran’s very good as an individual with and without the ball and he’ll bring good balance to the team overall.

“Kieran’s only 23 but has got more than 100 Highland League games under his belt so that was a big attraction for us because he knows the level really well.”

Cummings is optimistic that Yeats will be the first of a few signings this summer as he looks for additions to try to help Turriff build on this year’s ninth-placed finish.

He added: “We’ve all got desires for what we want to bring in.

“But you have to balance that with what you’ve already got and haven’t got, what you’ve got in terms of finance available and what your competitors have got in terms of finance available.

“Everyone is fishing in a small pond and it’s tricky, but we’ve made a positive start in terms of recruitment and we’re looking to get more in.”