Turriff United manager Warren Cummings talks up new signings and Strathspey Thistle captain James McShane pens extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Turriff United manager Warren Cummings talks up new signings and Strathspey Thistle captain James McShane pens extension

Turra have secured Kieran Yeats and Ewen Robertson, while McShane has committed his future to the Grantown Jags.

By Callum Law
Turriff United manager Warren Cummings is pleased to have signed Kieran Yeats and Ewen Robertson.
Turriff United manager Warren Cummings is pleased to have signed Kieran Yeats and Ewen Robertson.

Turriff United manager Warren Cummings is pleased to have bolstered his squad by signing Kieran Yeats and Ewen Robertson.

Left-back Yeats, 23, has been recruited from Keith after being transfer-listed by the Maroons a couple of weeks ago.

Robertson, 19, who can play in central midfield or defence, joins from Banks o’ Dee having featured predominantly for their Junior team.

Both players have penned three-year deals and boss Cummings said: “I know Kieran well and he’ll add individual quality to the squad.

“He’ll help to bring balance to our squad as a left-sided player.

“We’ve been looking to address that because we’ve a squad that’s almost entirely made up of right-sided players.

“Kieran’s very good as an individual with and without the ball and he’ll bring good balance to the team overall.

“Ewen is young but has got good experience at Junior level, I’ve watched him quite a lot this season and he’s impressed me every time.

“Ewen’s bright on the ball, tenacious and a good size physically, he’s got a determination about him and we’re really excited to have him on board.

“Although he’s a young player he’s someone I think can come in and have a bearing on the first-team right away.”

  • Meanwhile, Strathspey Thistle captain James McShane has signed a new two-year contract.

The 29-year-old can play in central defence or central midfield and his deal had been up at Seafield Park.

But having been in the Grantown Jags’ first-team for more than a decade McShane has decided to remain with the club.

Strathspey’s James McShane.

More from Highland League

Turriff United manager Warren Cummings is pleased to have signed Kieran Yeats and Ewen Robertson.
30 years on: Wilson Robertson on scoring Inverness Caledonian's last goal... and Caley Thistle's…
Turriff United manager Warren Cummings is pleased to have signed Kieran Yeats and Ewen Robertson.
Highland League transfer news: Clachnacuddin sign Scott Davidson and Lewis Mackie becomes Strathspey Thistle's…
Turriff United manager Warren Cummings is pleased to have signed Kieran Yeats and Ewen Robertson.
Exclusive: Formartine's Lewis Wilson makes America move; Keith transfer list Gavin Elphinstone
Turriff United manager Warren Cummings is pleased to have signed Kieran Yeats and Ewen Robertson.
Highland League transfer news: Nairn County and Strathspey Thistle make new signings
Turriff United manager Warren Cummings is pleased to have signed Kieran Yeats and Ewen Robertson.
Buckie Thistle's Max Barry submits transfer request amid SPFL interest
Turriff United manager Warren Cummings is pleased to have signed Kieran Yeats and Ewen Robertson.
Inverurie Locos duo transfer-listed; Strathspey Thistle make another signing
Turriff United manager Warren Cummings is pleased to have signed Kieran Yeats and Ewen Robertson.
Lewis MacKinnon wants to bring more success to Buckie Thistle after stepping up to…
Turriff United manager Warren Cummings is pleased to have signed Kieran Yeats and Ewen Robertson.
New manager Garry Wood on his hopes for Deveronvale
Turriff United manager Warren Cummings is pleased to have signed Kieran Yeats and Ewen Robertson.
Finlay Noble on why he has stepped down after 16 years as Fraserburgh chairman
Turriff United manager Warren Cummings is pleased to have signed Kieran Yeats and Ewen Robertson.
Key man Lewis Crosbie commits to Huntly