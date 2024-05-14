Turriff United manager Warren Cummings talks up new signings and Strathspey Thistle captain James McShane pens extension

Turriff United manager Warren Cummings is pleased to have bolstered his squad by signing Kieran Yeats and Ewen Robertson.

Left-back Yeats, 23, has been recruited from Keith after being transfer-listed by the Maroons a couple of weeks ago.

Robertson, 19, who can play in central midfield or defence, joins from Banks o’ Dee having featured predominantly for their Junior team.

Both players have penned three-year deals and boss Cummings said: “I know Kieran well and he’ll add individual quality to the squad.

“He’ll help to bring balance to our squad as a left-sided player.

“We’ve been looking to address that because we’ve a squad that’s almost entirely made up of right-sided players.

“Kieran’s very good as an individual with and without the ball and he’ll bring good balance to the team overall.

“Ewen is young but has got good experience at Junior level, I’ve watched him quite a lot this season and he’s impressed me every time.

“Ewen’s bright on the ball, tenacious and a good size physically, he’s got a determination about him and we’re really excited to have him on board.

“Although he’s a young player he’s someone I think can come in and have a bearing on the first-team right away.”

Meanwhile, Strathspey Thistle captain James McShane has signed a new two-year contract.

The 29-year-old can play in central defence or central midfield and his deal had been up at Seafield Park.

But having been in the Grantown Jags’ first-team for more than a decade McShane has decided to remain with the club.