Clachnacuddin appoint former Caley Thistle and Ross County defender Grant Munro as director of football

Former Caley Thistle and Ross County defender Grant Munro has been appointed as Clachnacuddin’s new director of football.

The 43-year-old, who played for and managed Brora Rangers, was among a number of new appointments confirmed by the Lilywhites.

Munro, who spent 13 years with Caley Thistle and two at County, also had a spell as a player and assistant manager at Rothes.

A Clach statement said: “Grant is highly respected within the Highlands for his achievements and commitment to football and brings to the club a vast knowledge and experience in Scottish football as a player and manager within the Highland League along with a wealth of attributes.

“Grant will be responsible for overseeing entire football operations within the club, encompassing all areas from player recruitment through to youth development.”

CLUB STATEMENT. The club can confirm that we are now in a position to announce the recent changes to our board and committee. We look forward to the next chapter in our clubs history.https://t.co/z9MbN2rXaB pic.twitter.com/RulfmEfdKi — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) May 15, 2024

Local businessman Chris Stewart, a director at HES (Highland Electrical Services) is the club’s new chairman, succeeding Alex Chisholm.

Sandra Duncan returns to the club as a director, David MacDougal and Ali MacIver will head up the commercial team, Paul MacLennan moves to being head of development.

Gary Davidson takes up the position of reserves head coach and Neil Parish is the new mental health liaison officer.