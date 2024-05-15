Clachnacuddin appoint former Caley Thistle and Ross County defender Grant Munro as director of football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Clachnacuddin appoint former Caley Thistle and Ross County defender Grant Munro as director of football

Ex-Brora Rangers boss has joined the Lilywhites while Chris Stewart is the new chairman.

By Danny Law
Former Caley Thistle and Ross County defender Grant Munro.
Former Caley Thistle and Ross County defender Grant Munro.

Former Caley Thistle and Ross County defender Grant Munro has been appointed as Clachnacuddin’s new director of football.

The 43-year-old, who played for and managed Brora Rangers, was among a number of new appointments confirmed by the Lilywhites.

Munro, who spent 13 years with Caley Thistle and two at County, also had a spell as a player and assistant manager at Rothes.

A Clach statement said: “Grant is highly respected within the Highlands for his achievements and commitment to football and brings to the club a vast knowledge and experience in Scottish football as a player and manager within the Highland League along with a wealth of attributes.

“Grant will be responsible for overseeing entire football operations within the club, encompassing all areas from player recruitment through to youth development.”

Local businessman Chris Stewart, a director at HES (Highland Electrical Services) is the club’s new chairman, succeeding Alex Chisholm.

Sandra Duncan returns to the club as a director, David MacDougal and Ali MacIver will head up the commercial team, Paul MacLennan moves to being head of development.

Gary Davidson takes up the position of reserves head coach and Neil Parish is the new mental health liaison officer.

