Home Sport Football Highland League

Fraserburgh FC legends turn out for charity game

A host of familiar faces will be back at Bellslea for a fixture organised by brothers Ian and Scott Murray.

By Callum Law
Ian Murray, left during his playing days with Fraserburgh, has organised a charity game at Bellslea.
A host of Fraserburgh legends will be back on the pitch at Bellslea tomorrow for a charity match organised by brothers Ian and Scott Murray.

The fixture kicks off at noon, with the money raised to be split between Abbey Court sheltered housing complex in Mintlaw and Fraserburgh FC in the Community.

Entry is £5, while hospitality is still available, and staff from Abbey Court will also be in attendance with collection buckets.

Ian and Scott’s father Douglas – known to many as Dodo – suffered from dementia and the brothers were keen to do something to support a cause which helps those suffering from the condition.

Explaining why they chose Abbey Court in their native village of Mintlaw, Ian said: “It will six years next month since we lost our dad to dementia.

“I’ve seen other family members, people I know and ex-Fraserburgh players who have got dementia and it’s just a horrible disease.

Scott Murray, centre, during his playing days with Bristol City.

“The idea for a charity game just came out of the blue and there are a lot of people at Abbey Court with dementia.

“I went round and spoke to the staff and they were so welcoming and we had a really good chat.

“They’re looking to build a new summerhouse, which is £,8000, for the residents, so hopefully we can help towards that with this game.

“Dementia is a horrible illness and I know quite a few of the people in Abbey Court and it’s good to be able to try raise money for a local cause.”

Old faces involved

Ian, who played for Peterhead, Deveronvale and Buckie Thistle, as well as Fraserburgh, and Scott, who left the Broch for Aston Villa before going on to make more than 400 appearances for Bristol City, are on opposing teams for this tomorrow’s game.

Scott’s side will be managed by Charlie Duncan and Bruce Buchan, with Alex Mair and Neil Clark in charge of Ian’s team.

The likes of Bertie Bowie, Brian Sim, Billy Gordon, Jimmy Young, father and son Rex and Kris Hunter, brothers Paul and Marino Keith and Steven and Neil Main, James Geddes, Russell McBride, Derek Milne, Marc Dickson and Graham Johnston will all be playing, as will current Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie and assistant James Duthie.

Kris Hunter is one of the former Fraserburgh players pulling on the boots again.

Ian Murray added: “We’ve got a squad of about 40 in total and it’s great they’re all playing – and I’ve also got to thank Fraserburgh for hosting us.

“I’m hoping we can get a really decent crowd. There are a lot of folk chatting about it so I’m hoping they turn up.

“I’m sure the Broch fans will want to come and see the guys who haven’t played at Bellslea for a number of years.”

Abbey Court have already started fundraising page towards their summerhouse and other amenities, which can be found at https://gofund.me/bb234495

