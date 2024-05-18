Scott Davidson feels he has point to prove on return to Clachnacuddin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Highland League

Scott Davidson feels he has point to prove on return to Clachnacuddin

The striker will be back at Grant Street Park.

By Callum Law
Scott Davidson feels he has a point to prove after returning to Clachnacuddin.

The striker has signed for the Lilywhites, who he began his career in the Breedon Highland League with more than a decade ago.

Davidson recently returned from Australia after a few months playing for Mandurah City, near Perth.

The 29-year-old admits he found it difficult to settle Down Under and has also been frustrated with his contribution in the Highland League in recent seasons.

Davidson has previously played for Fort William, Rothes, Brora Rangers and most recently Nairn County prior to his stint Down Under.

He said: “I struggled to settle in Australia to be honest.

“I had a touch of homesickness which isn’t something I thought would affect me.

Scott Davidson pictured during his time with Nairn.

“You’re so far away and you do miss friends and family. If I’d gone over there with somebody or if a few of us had gone over it might have been different.

“It was a great life experience nonetheless. I’m really pleased I went, even if it didn’t quite work out.

“The fire is still burning inside me, I know the folk at the club and I think I’ll enjoy it so for me it’s the perfect fit.

“I’ve got a point to prove and I want to get back to the levels I was at pre-Covid.

“Since then I don’t think I’ve done as well, but I want to get back to where I was a few years ago and show people what I can do.”

Gethins connection

Upon his return to Inverness, Davidson was always keen to link up with Clach boss Conor Gethins, a former team-mate at Nairn.

He added: “Myself and Conor kept in touch when I was over in Australia.

“I always said that I’d love to play under him one day, I loved playing with him at Nairn and learned a lot from him.

Clach manager Conor Gethins.

“He’s got such a good football brain so when I was coming home it was in my mind to go to Clach.

“We had a chat and I’m really impressed with what they’re trying to do on and off the park.

“I want to get back to playing football with a smile on my face and enjoying it again and I think I’ll get that at Clach.”

