Scott Davidson feels he has point to prove on return to Clachnacuddin

Scott Davidson feels he has a point to prove after returning to Clachnacuddin.

The striker has signed for the Lilywhites, who he began his career in the Breedon Highland League with more than a decade ago.

Davidson recently returned from Australia after a few months playing for Mandurah City, near Perth.

The 29-year-old admits he found it difficult to settle Down Under and has also been frustrated with his contribution in the Highland League in recent seasons.

Davidson has previously played for Fort William, Rothes, Brora Rangers and most recently Nairn County prior to his stint Down Under.

He said: “I struggled to settle in Australia to be honest.

“I had a touch of homesickness which isn’t something I thought would affect me.

“You’re so far away and you do miss friends and family. If I’d gone over there with somebody or if a few of us had gone over it might have been different.

“It was a great life experience nonetheless. I’m really pleased I went, even if it didn’t quite work out.

“The fire is still burning inside me, I know the folk at the club and I think I’ll enjoy it so for me it’s the perfect fit.

“I’ve got a point to prove and I want to get back to the levels I was at pre-Covid.

“Since then I don’t think I’ve done as well, but I want to get back to where I was a few years ago and show people what I can do.”

Gethins connection

Upon his return to Inverness, Davidson was always keen to link up with Clach boss Conor Gethins, a former team-mate at Nairn.

He added: “Myself and Conor kept in touch when I was over in Australia.

“I always said that I’d love to play under him one day, I loved playing with him at Nairn and learned a lot from him.

“He’s got such a good football brain so when I was coming home it was in my mind to go to Clach.

“We had a chat and I’m really impressed with what they’re trying to do on and off the park.

“I want to get back to playing football with a smile on my face and enjoying it again and I think I’ll get that at Clach.”