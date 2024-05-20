Highland League president George Manson reflects on tenure as he prepares to step down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland League president George Manson reflects on tenure as he prepares to step down

His time in the position will come to an end at the division's AGM.

By Callum Law
Highland League president George Manson is stepping down.
George Manson believes the Breedon Highland League is in a good place as he prepares to step down as president.

Manson’s three years in the post will come to an end at tonight’s AGM in Keith.

During his tenure, the Highland League have had to deal with a few challenges.

When Manson succeeded Raymond Cardno in 2021, the Covid-19 pandemic was still an issue.

A year later, the 77-year-old was tasked with finding a new league secretary when Rod Houston stepped down, and this season a fixture backlog caused a headache.

Reflecting on his time as president, Manson, who is the league’s first office bearer from Turriff United, said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being president of the league.

“There have been challenges here and there, but overall I’m proud to have held the role.

“At the start of my time, Covid was still an issue we had to deal with.

George Manson, right.

“Latterly, the poor weather and issues with getting games played in time has been another issue.

“But the league secretary John Campbell has done a good job of ensuring things run smoothly.

“I don’t think people appreciate how complex a job it is. The job of secretary is a very important position and we were very lucky to get the right person in John when Rod stepped down.

“It’s been very good working within the office-bearers group with vice-presidents Sandy Sinclair and Gordon Booth, John and assistant secretary Graham Wilson.

“The league management committee ultimately runs the league and every club is represented.

“There haven’t been many votes and things have usually been settled quite amicably – which is no bad thing.”

Plenty of competition

As he looks to the future, Manson feels the league is in a good place.

He added: “The league is in a very good position I think. It’s hugely competitive and I think this season was the most competitive it’s been across the board for a long time.

“For three seasons running now, the league title has been decided on the final day of the season which is a great thing.

“At higher levels, you see teams a long way in front of everyone else, but we haven’t had that in recent years.

“There is a group of six or seven clubs who have usually been up there and then a group below that and another group below that.

“All of those teams in the middle group are pushing very hard to get into the top six or seven and we’ve seen that this season.

“Every club is striving to improve on and off the pitch.”

