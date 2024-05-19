Exclusive: New chairman Chris Stewart sets out his Clachnacuddin vision; Gavin Morrison becomes Lilywhites’ latest signing

New chairman Chris Stewart is determined to make Clachnacuddin successful again.

A lifelong Lilywhites supporter and director of Highland Electrical Services, Stewart has been appointed as chairman at Grant Street Park following Alex Chisholm’s resignation in March.

Clach haven’t won a trophy since 2014 and have been finishing in the bottom half of the Breedon Highland League since then.

But Stewart believes the Inverness outfit, who have been champions 18 times, can compete for silverware again.

Speaking to the Press and Journal the 33-year-old said: “If I look in the next three to five years we want to win trophies and get Clach back up challenging for the league title.

“We want to put trophies in the cabinet and for a club of Clach’s stature I don’t think that’s unrealistic.

“We want to be in the mix, we know it’s not going to happen overnight.

“But over the next three to five years we want to try to get ourselves up there.

“There’s a massive support for Clach. Away from games the supporters are incredible as well, there was the fire in 2019, during Covid and further back when the club had financial troubles the supporters were always there backing the club.

“We want to be able to reward these guys with some success and one thing I know is that the supporters will always rally behind the club.”

New board at the helm

Stewart was previously a director of Clach between 2018 and 2020 and has served as secretary of the Clachnacuddin Supporters Trust, which is the Lilywhites majority shareholder.

As well as Stewart becoming chairman Sandra Duncan has joined as a director and Grant Munro has been appointed director of football.

David MacDougal, Ali MacIver, Connor MacIntyre, Daniel Nisbet and Neil Parish have also joined the Lilywhites’ committee.

Stewart added: “To have any of level of involvement in a club you’ve supported all your days is a privilege.

“But to be appointed to lead the club in a new chapter is a very proud moment for me.

“We’ve got a few new faces involved and we’re speaking to a few other local businessmen with a view to them coming in and having some kind of involvement.

“The main thing is to have a structure and everyone knowing their individual roles, that’s important for the club going forward.”

Munro can make a difference

Looking to the future Stewart believes former Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Ross County defender Munro has a critical role to play as director of football.

He said: “Grant is of the opinion Clach is a sleeping giant and he’s really enthusiastic about the project.

“He brings a level of professionalism having played at the highest level of Scottish football and he’s also a leader.

“We talk a lot in football about having leaders on the park, but it’s also important to have leaders off the pitch.

“Grant sets a high bar and he wants us to be ambitious and we need to be a lot more competitive.

“Having Grant involved is a massive thing, player recruitment is going to be a big part of his role and with him being involved we’re already attracting a level of player we might not have managed to in the last few seasons.

“I think Grant will play a big part in the potential success of the club going forward.”

Midfielder Morrison becomes latest signing

Meanwhile, boss Conor Gethins feels new signing Gavin Morrison will make a massive difference to Clach next season.

The 34-year-old midfielder has joined the Lilywhites after leaving Spartans.

Morrison started out at Inverness Caledonian Thistle and enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in the Highland League with Brora Rangers between 2013 and 2020.

He then joined Cowdenbeath after relocating for Dunfermline for work and has spent the last two seasons with Spartans.

Morrison is returning to Inverness this summer and Gethins said: “To secure somebody like Gavin is massive for Clach.

“We’re basically signing one of the best midfielders the Highland League has had over the last 15 years.

“He’s been away for a few seasons, but before that he won everything there was to win the Highland League.

“He’s a real leader and he’ll bring a huge amount of experience to our squad and hopefully our young midfielders can benefit from that.

“If there’s one man that can bring desire, hunger and fight into the midfield it’s Gavin.

“We spoke through what we’re wanting to do at Clach and he wants to be part of it.

“It’s a breath of fresh air seeing a player wanting to come in and help out.

“I’m looking forward to working with Gavin and I’m sure the boys will be buzzing about him signing.”