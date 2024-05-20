Lossiemouth appoint Eddie Wolecki Black as new manager

Lossiemouth have named Eddie Wolecki Black as their new manager.

The 59-year-old arrives at Grant Park as successor to Frank McGettrick, who stepped down last month, after guiding the Coasters to 15th place in the Breedon Highland League.

Wolecki Black has had an extensive career in coaching and management. As a manager he started off with Dundee Junior outfit Lochee United before going on to Montrose.

He then had a lengthy spell at women’s team Glasgow City, who he guided to eight successive league titles, and has since been manager of Caledonian Braves, Airdrieonians, Motherwell Women, Celtic Women and Tayport.

Wolecki Black has previous Highland League experience from his playing days when he featured for Deveronvale during season 1992-93 and 1995-96 and Huntly during season 1998-99.