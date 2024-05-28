Gary Kerr reveals his reasons for returning to Nairn County

Returning to a happy hunting ground was a key factor in Gary Kerr’s decision to join Nairn County for a third spell.

The 33-year-old has penned a one-year contract with the Wee County, with the option of a second year after leaving Rothes.

Striker Kerr previously played at Station Park between the summer of 2013 and February 2015 and the summer of 2016 and January 2018.

In those two stints he notched 25 goals in 67 games, which included 18 strikes in 35 outings in the 2016-17 season.

Explaining his decision to re-sign for Nairn, Kerr said: “I always enjoyed my previous spells at Nairn and never had any bad experiences there.

“Since the end of the season I’ve had a few offers, but when Nairn came about I thought that was the one for me.

“I played some of my best football when I was there previously and that was in my mind.

“The club is really well-run behind the scenes so it’s a good place to go and play.

“I’ve got a lot of friends still at the club and a lot of good memories.

“Returning to a club to play with people I know well and enjoy playing with was part of my decision.

“Hopefully I can start scoring a few goals next season, I think we’ll play attacking football and hopefully I can chip in.

“Strength up front and being that target is something they want from me and I hope I can provide that as well as goals.”

Success with the Speysiders

During his six-and-a-half years at Rothes Kerr was part of the squad which won the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup and North of Scotland Cup.

With his contract up this summer he revealed he didn’t have the option to remain with the Speysiders, but looks back with fondness on his time at Mackessack Park.

Kerr, who has also played for Brora Rangers, Clachnacuddin and Strathspey Thistle in the Breedon Highland League, added: “I wasn’t offered another contract at Rothes so the decision to leave was made for me really.

“If they had offered me something it would have been a tough decision because I was quite comfortable there.

“But they made the decision which is fine and I’m looking forward to getting going again next season.

“I was injured for some of my time, but I played a part in some of the success the club had and it was a good time in my career.

“Hopefully I can help Nairn win a trophy or two as well.”