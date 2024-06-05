Meet Strathspey Thistle’s new French import Doguie Doeimassei Muller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Meet Strathspey Thistle’s new French import Doguie Doeimassei Muller

The Parisian attacker will be in the Breedon Highland League next season with the Grantown Jags.

By Callum Law
New Strathspey Thistle signing Doguie Doeimassei Muller pictured at Seafield Park. Pictures courtesy of Strathspey Thistle FC.
New Strathspey Thistle signing Doguie Doeimassei Muller pictured at Seafield Park. Pictures courtesy of Strathspey Thistle FC.

Frenchman Doguie Doeimassei Muller is thrilled to have the opportunity to prove himself in the Breedon Highland League.

The 21-year-old attacker has signed a two-year deal with Strathspey Thistle after spending the 2023-24 campaign with Fort William in the North Caledonian League.

Muller is from Paris, but came to the UK to be part of West Ham’s development programme and spent a year-and-a-half with the Hammers before ending up at Claggan Park.

He is one of 14 summer signings made by the Grantown Jags – and he is eager to make his mark next term.

Explaining how his move to Strathspey came about, Muller said: “I had a trial with Fort William last year for a couple of weeks and I enjoyed it and I stayed.

“After last season playing with Fort William, I wanted to play at a higher level in the Highland League.

“We played Brora Rangers in a cup match and I could see how good the level was.

“Even though we lost the match (6-2 in the North of Scotland Cup), I really enjoyed playing against a team like that.

Doguie Doeimassei Muller is looking forward to playing for Strathspey Thistle.

“After that I was keen to try to step up and play at that level, and I was looking for a team and I spoke to Josh Horton (Strathspey’s sporting director).

“When Josh showed an interest and wanted me to come to Strathspey, I was really happy.

“Strathspey is a good project and what they’re trying to do is really good.

“I’m looking forward to the start of the season and hopefully we can help the club move forward.”

‘I like to play with flair’

Muller is ambitious and hopes performing well at Strathspey could provide the platform to move to a higher level.

Outlining what he will bring to the Thistle side, he added: “When people watch me play, every time I have the ball they’ll feel like something is going to happen.

“That’s how I try to play – I try to make things happen, whether it’s creating chances or scoring goals.

“I’m quite an explosive player and I like to play with flair.

“My goal is to try to move higher up if I can. I’ve signed for Strathspey for two years, but if, after that, there are options to move higher, I would be open to that.”

Having joined Strathspey, Muller is set to move to Grantown and says he has enjoyed his time in Scotland so far.

He said: “I like Scotland. It’s a really peaceful country and the people are very nice.

“Everyone has treated me well and it’s made things very simple for me.”

McNab back at Jags

Meanwhile, Strathspey have also signed experienced Highland League midfielder Gordon McNab.

The 35-year-old makes his return to Seafield Park having previously played for the Grantown Jags between 2009 and 2011.

McNab has also turned out for Clachnacuddin, Forres Mechanics, Huntly, Rothes, Wick Academy and Nairn County in the Highland League.

More from Highland League

New Strathspey Thistle signing Doguie Doeimassei Muller pictured at Seafield Park. Pictures courtesy of Strathspey Thistle FC.
Patrick Cregg reveals why he's become manager of Highland League Brechin City
New Strathspey Thistle signing Doguie Doeimassei Muller pictured at Seafield Park. Pictures courtesy of Strathspey Thistle FC.
'It’s great for the town and the team' - Keith boss Craig Ewen on…
New Strathspey Thistle signing Doguie Doeimassei Muller pictured at Seafield Park. Pictures courtesy of Strathspey Thistle FC.
Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth thrilled to land Jamie Michie
New Strathspey Thistle signing Doguie Doeimassei Muller pictured at Seafield Park. Pictures courtesy of Strathspey Thistle FC.
Max Barry reveals why Peterhead was the ideal move after knocking back full-time offers
New Strathspey Thistle signing Doguie Doeimassei Muller pictured at Seafield Park. Pictures courtesy of Strathspey Thistle FC.
Keeper Cammy Mackay reveals why he's swapped Caley Thistle for Brora Rangers
New Strathspey Thistle signing Doguie Doeimassei Muller pictured at Seafield Park. Pictures courtesy of Strathspey Thistle FC.
North-east referees celebrating promotions for next season
New Strathspey Thistle signing Doguie Doeimassei Muller pictured at Seafield Park. Pictures courtesy of Strathspey Thistle FC.
Peterhead win the race to sign Buckie Thistle midfielder Max Barry
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
Aberdeen's Premier Sports Cup fixture dates confirmed - and Jimmy Thelin's first game in…
New Strathspey Thistle signing Doguie Doeimassei Muller pictured at Seafield Park. Pictures courtesy of Strathspey Thistle FC.
Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon reacts to Premier Sports Cup draw
Gary Kerr Nairn county
Gary Kerr reveals his reasons for returning to Nairn County

Conversation