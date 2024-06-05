Meet Strathspey Thistle’s new French import Doguie Doeimassei Muller

Frenchman Doguie Doeimassei Muller is thrilled to have the opportunity to prove himself in the Breedon Highland League.

The 21-year-old attacker has signed a two-year deal with Strathspey Thistle after spending the 2023-24 campaign with Fort William in the North Caledonian League.

Muller is from Paris, but came to the UK to be part of West Ham’s development programme and spent a year-and-a-half with the Hammers before ending up at Claggan Park.

He is one of 14 summer signings made by the Grantown Jags – and he is eager to make his mark next term.

Explaining how his move to Strathspey came about, Muller said: “I had a trial with Fort William last year for a couple of weeks and I enjoyed it and I stayed.

“After last season playing with Fort William, I wanted to play at a higher level in the Highland League.

“We played Brora Rangers in a cup match and I could see how good the level was.

“Even though we lost the match (6-2 in the North of Scotland Cup), I really enjoyed playing against a team like that.

“After that I was keen to try to step up and play at that level, and I was looking for a team and I spoke to Josh Horton (Strathspey’s sporting director).

“When Josh showed an interest and wanted me to come to Strathspey, I was really happy.

“Strathspey is a good project and what they’re trying to do is really good.

“I’m looking forward to the start of the season and hopefully we can help the club move forward.”

‘I like to play with flair’

Muller is ambitious and hopes performing well at Strathspey could provide the platform to move to a higher level.

Outlining what he will bring to the Thistle side, he added: “When people watch me play, every time I have the ball they’ll feel like something is going to happen.

“That’s how I try to play – I try to make things happen, whether it’s creating chances or scoring goals.

“I’m quite an explosive player and I like to play with flair.

“My goal is to try to move higher up if I can. I’ve signed for Strathspey for two years, but if, after that, there are options to move higher, I would be open to that.”

Having joined Strathspey, Muller is set to move to Grantown and says he has enjoyed his time in Scotland so far.

He said: “I like Scotland. It’s a really peaceful country and the people are very nice.

“Everyone has treated me well and it’s made things very simple for me.”

McNab back at Jags

Meanwhile, Strathspey have also signed experienced Highland League midfielder Gordon McNab.

The 35-year-old makes his return to Seafield Park having previously played for the Grantown Jags between 2009 and 2011.

McNab has also turned out for Clachnacuddin, Forres Mechanics, Huntly, Rothes, Wick Academy and Nairn County in the Highland League.