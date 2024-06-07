Ian Campbell’s praise for Lossiemouth’s latest signing Saul Phimister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Campbell’s praise for Lossiemouth’s latest signing Saul Phimister

The midfielder joins the Coasters from Islavale.

By Callum Law
New Lossiemouth signing Saul Phimister, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh. Picture courtesy of Lossiemouth FC.
New Lossiemouth signing Saul Phimister, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh. Picture courtesy of Lossiemouth FC.

Lossiemouth assistant manager Ian Campbell believes new signing Saul Phimister has a point to prove in the Breedon Highland League.

The midfielder has signed for the Coasters after a successful spell at Keith junior outfit Islavale where he was part of the side that won the NRJFA Championship and Elginshire Cup.

Campbell is keen to see what Phimister can do next season as he steps up a level.

He said: “I coached Saul in the youths at Elgin City for a few years so he’s someone I’ve kept an eye on.

“He’s kept improving in the last few seasons with Islavale.

“He’s a strong lad with a lot of ability and he’s someone we’ve had our eye on all season to try to bring in.

“Saul’s proved himself in the juniors and done well for Islavale so now he’ll be hungry to prove himself in the Highland League.

Ian Campbell.

“It’s good for us to have a player coming in with that hunger and winning mentality.”

Phimister is Lossie’s third summer signing, Brodie Christie also joined from Islavale with Owen Paterson recruited from Strathspey Thistle.

With players also returning from injury there’s likely to be plenty of competition in the Grant Park squad next term.

Campbell added: “It’s pleasing when guys like Saul, who other clubs were interested in, decide they want to join us.

“There’s good competition with the squad we’ve got and I think all the boys are up for the challenge of that.

“We’ve got a fairly big squad. Ally Bellingham will be back in at the start of the season after a long absence with a knee injury.

“Connor Macaulay came back towards the end of the season, Baylee Campbell has had his knee operation and is on the way back as well.”

