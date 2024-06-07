Ian Campbell’s praise for Lossiemouth’s latest signing Saul Phimister

Lossiemouth assistant manager Ian Campbell believes new signing Saul Phimister has a point to prove in the Breedon Highland League.

The midfielder has signed for the Coasters after a successful spell at Keith junior outfit Islavale where he was part of the side that won the NRJFA Championship and Elginshire Cup.

Campbell is keen to see what Phimister can do next season as he steps up a level.

He said: “I coached Saul in the youths at Elgin City for a few years so he’s someone I’ve kept an eye on.

“He’s kept improving in the last few seasons with Islavale.

“He’s a strong lad with a lot of ability and he’s someone we’ve had our eye on all season to try to bring in.

“Saul’s proved himself in the juniors and done well for Islavale so now he’ll be hungry to prove himself in the Highland League.

“It’s good for us to have a player coming in with that hunger and winning mentality.”

Phimister is Lossie’s third summer signing, Brodie Christie also joined from Islavale with Owen Paterson recruited from Strathspey Thistle.

With players also returning from injury there’s likely to be plenty of competition in the Grant Park squad next term.

Campbell added: “It’s pleasing when guys like Saul, who other clubs were interested in, decide they want to join us.

“There’s good competition with the squad we’ve got and I think all the boys are up for the challenge of that.

“We’ve got a fairly big squad. Ally Bellingham will be back in at the start of the season after a long absence with a knee injury.

“Connor Macaulay came back towards the end of the season, Baylee Campbell has had his knee operation and is on the way back as well.”