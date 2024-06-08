Turriff United’s Callan Gray hopes to make a difference with charity match in memory of cousin

Turriff United’s Callan Gray hopes to use the memory of his late cousin to help other people after organising a charity match in his honour.

The Turra midfielder has arranged a fixture on Sunday to raise money for the mental health charity Shirley’s Spaces, based in his home village of Crimond, following the death of his cousin Preston Casey-Turnbull aged 14 in May 2023.

The game is being held at Buchanhaven Hearts’ Raemoss Park with kick-off at 2pm.

Admission is free, but spectators can donate to the charity if they choose, while raffles will also be on sale.

Keeping Preston’s story going

Explaining why he decided to organise the match, Gray said: “Last year was a really bad year. We lost Preston and then five or six weeks after that my granda (Frank Gray) passed away.

“Folk say time is a healer, but for me it’s almost felt like it has got harder as time has gone on.

“Everyone that met Preston only had good stuff to say about him. He was a really happy boy.

“But obviously you never know everything that’s going on. It (his death) was so sudden and you feel helpless, so I decided to try to do something.

“Everyone in our family always called Preston a sunshine boy. We’re having yellow armbands because he was always just associated with that colour.

“He may not be her, but I know he’d want us to be able to help other people because that’s the type of boy he was.

“Being able to raise money for Shirley’s Spaces will hopefully allow them to help other people.

“Although Preston isn’t here, being able to do this to keep his story going is important.

“People won’t forget him, but I want to keep his story going and help other people in his memory.”

‘It felt right to go with Shirley’s Spaces’

Explaining his choice of charity, Gray, 21, added: “Shirley’s Spaces is based at the health centre in Crimond, which is two or three minutes from my front door.

“They attended Preston’s celebration of life service, so it felt right to go with them.

“I knew if I was doing something I wanted it to be for a mental health charity and I hope the money raised can help them.”

A justgiving page has been set up, generating almost £4,500 so far, and anyone who wishes to donate can do so at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Preston-Casey-Turnbull-Memorial-Fundraiser

There is also a selection of raffle prizes which include two signed Aberdeen tops, a signed Aberdeen ball, a signed Colin Hendry Scotland top, a signed Peterhead ball and hospitality voucher, a signed Fraserburgh ball and hospitality voucher, hospitality at Turriff United and a Turriff United boardroom experience, a signed Elgin City shirt, Rangers and Celtic stadium tours, a whisky tasting and various hampers.

Making up the two sides for the game are a mixture of Gray’s family and friends, as well familiar Breedon Highland League faces including Dylan Stuart, Murray Cormack, Liam Strachan, Reece McKeown, David Dey, Jordan Cooper and Logan Watt.

Gray said: “I need to say a massive thank you to everyone that has donated money and bought raffle tickets, everyone that has donated raffle prizes, everyone that’s agreed to play and to Buchanhaven Hearts for allowing us to use their facilities.

“My family have helped me so much with organising this. The response we’ve had has been amazing, so thanks to everyone who has got in touch and helped us.”