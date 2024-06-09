Highland League round-up: Brora Rangers confirm new management team as defender departs Deveronvale

Brora Rangers have confirmed their new management team ahead of the 2024-25 Breedon Highland League season.

The Cattachs have recruited former Clach duo Jordan MacDonald and Michael MacKenzie to assist manager Steven Mackay and his assistant David Hind.

Former Clach boss MacDonald will be Brora’s first team performance coach while MacKenzie, who was MacDonald’s assistant at the Lilywhites, will be a first team coach at Dudgeon Park.

MacDonald was Clach boss from September 2020 to October 2023.

Brora manager Mackay said: “We are delighted that Jordan and Michael have agreed to join us and we are extremely excited to work with them.

“Both come with a lot of Highland League and coaching experience which will benefit the talented squad that we have.

“They are a Highland League management team in their own right so for them to agree to join us speaks volumes for the club and what we are trying to build.”

Meanwhile, defender Aaron Hamilton has left Deveronvale.

The 28-year-old had made 78 appearances for Vale since joining from Forres Mechanics in November 2020.