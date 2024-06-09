Highland League round-up: Brora Rangers confirm new management team as defender departs Deveronvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Highland League round-up: Brora Rangers confirm new management team as defender departs Deveronvale

Former Clachnacuddin duo join Cattachs ahead of the new campaign.

By Danny Law
Brora Rangers' new management team. From left, assistant manager David Hind, first team coach Michael MacKenzie, first team performance coach Jordan MacDonald and manager Steven Mackay. Image: Brora Rangers.
Brora Rangers' new management team. From left, assistant manager David Hind, first team coach Michael MacKenzie, first team performance coach Jordan MacDonald and manager Steven Mackay. Image: Brora Rangers.

Brora Rangers have confirmed their new management team ahead of the 2024-25 Breedon Highland League season.

The Cattachs have recruited former Clach duo Jordan MacDonald and Michael MacKenzie to assist manager Steven Mackay and his assistant David Hind.

Former Clach boss MacDonald will be Brora’s first team performance coach while MacKenzie, who was MacDonald’s assistant at the Lilywhites, will be a first team coach at Dudgeon Park.

MacDonald was Clach boss from September 2020 to October 2023. 

Brora manager Mackay said: “We are delighted that Jordan and Michael have agreed to join us and we are extremely excited to work with them.

“Both come with a lot of Highland League and coaching experience which will benefit the talented squad that we have.

“They are a Highland League management team in their own right so for them to agree to join us speaks volumes for the club and what we are trying to build.”

Meanwhile, defender Aaron Hamilton has left Deveronvale.

The 28-year-old had made 78 appearances for Vale since joining from Forres Mechanics in November 2020.

 

More from Highland League

29 October 2022. Turriff United FC, The Haughs, Bridge of Turriff, Turriff, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Turriff United FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L - Callan Gray of Turriff and R - Marc Scott of Brechin
Turriff United's Callan Gray hopes to make a difference with charity match in memory…
Picture by JASON HEDGES Breedon Hightland League Cup 08-12-18 Buckie Thistle (Green & White) v Brora Rangers (Black & Yellow) Picture: Buckie's no2 Shaun Wood goal scorer in action.
Shaun Wood looks back on his Buckie Thistle career after being forced to retire
New Lossiemouth signing Saul Phimister, right, with Lossiemouth chairman Alan McIntosh. June 7 2024. Picture courtesy of Lossiemouth FC - please credit with use.
Ian Campbell's praise for Lossiemouth's latest signing Saul Phimister
23 Decemeber 2023. Deveronvale FC, Banff, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Deveronvale FC and Clachnacuddin FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Deveronvale - Innes McKay clears CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Buckie Thistle boss Lewis MacKinnon sees bright future for new signing Innes McKay; Lossiemouth…
Kemnay Academy Astroturf. Huntly FC in training. New signing Andy Hunter. CR0033310 27/01/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Andy Hunter reveals why he's joined Banks o' Dee
New Strathspey Thistle signing Doguie Doeimassei Muller pictured at Seafield Park. Pictures courtesy of Strathspey Thistle FC - please credit with use.
Meet Strathspey Thistle's new French import Doguie Doeimassei Muller
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ben Brady/INPHO/Shutterstock (14351207az) Shamrock Rovers vs Dundalk. Dundalk Assistant Manager Patrick Cregg applauds the fans after the game SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin - 16 Feb 2024
Patrick Cregg reveals why he's become manager of Highland League Brechin City
Keith new signing Scott Barron, right, with vice-chairman Charlie Simpson at Kynoch Park on June 4 2024. Photo courtesy of Keith FC - please credit with use.
'It’s great for the town and the team' - Keith boss Craig Ewen on…
CR0047734 Callum Law story, Brechin. Highland League ; Brechin v Forres Mechanics. Picture shows; Can Can's Jamie Michie Saturday 13 April 2024 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Huntly boss Colin Charlesworth thrilled to land Jamie Michie
27 March 2024. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brechin City FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Max Barry celebrates his goal CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Max Barry reveals why Peterhead was the ideal move after knocking back full-time offers