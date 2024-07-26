Highland League countdown: Fraserburgh’s Mark Cowie on becoming the division’s longest-serving manager

He has assumed the mantle of the Breedon Highland League’s longest-serving manager and Mark Cowie’s desire for success remains just as strong.

Having been appointed as Fraserburgh boss in April 2015 Cowie is preparing for his 10th season in the dugout.

During his Broch tenure he has won the Highland League title, four Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cups and three Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shields.

Cowie became the longest-serving manager in north football following Graeme Stewart’s resignation as Buckie Thistle gaffer in May.

‘No manager could do it alone’

He said: “It is quite hard to believe in a way because the years have flown by.

“We’ve been lucky with the success we’ve had in that time and hopefully it continues.

“You can say I’m the longest serving manager, but James Duthie (assistant manager) came in the week after me and Sarah Robertson (physio) not long after.

“Antony Sherlock and Alex Mair (both first-team coaches) were there already so they’ve been serving the club even longer.

“They deserve just as much praise, no manager could do it alone and I rely heavily on them for a lot of things.

“Matthew West (head of youth) and the youth coaches are the same, we couldn’t work without them.

“It’s our 10th season but we’re still trying to do all we can to get better.

“There’s been a belief in us from the board and the chairman which is a big thing and then it’s down to your own drive really if you want to keep going.

“It’s different to when you’re a player. As a manager you’re trying to win for the club, for the fans, the board and the chairman.

“There’s a bit more pressure on you, but my drive to compete is still there and I still want to try to win things.”

Big turnover in last 12 months

The last year has seen significant change in the Highland League.

Only six of the 18 clubs have the same manager at the start of this season as they did at the beginning of last term.

Cowie doesn’t believe there is an specific reason for the turnover in managers.

He added: “You can look at it in different ways, there are a lot of demands and there are a lot of factors involved.

“You need the right club, the right circumstances, the right group and the right backing.

“There are a lot of reasons why managers move on, some move up the leagues like Allan Hale last season (to Elgin City) and others move for different reasons.

“Some of the changes are forced and some are unforced, it just depends.

“Luckily I’m at a club that as far as I’m aware seem to be happy with the job I’m doing and hopefully we can keep getting better.”