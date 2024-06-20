Former Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds joins Banks o’ Dee

Breedon Highland League side Banks o’ Dee have signed former Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds.

The 37-year-old, who has also played for Motherwell, Sheffield Wednesday, Dundee United and Cove Rangers, has penned a one-year contract at Spain Park.

Reynolds started his career with the Steelmen before moving to the Owls in January 2011. He arrived at the Dons on loan in January 2012 before making the permanent switch to Pittodrie a year later.

Reynolds was part of the Aberdeen side that lifted the League Cup in 2014 and made 237 appearances for the Reds before joining Dundee United in 2019.

While at Tannadice he helped the Tangerines win the Championship and joined Cove in January 2022 and was part of their squad that won League One later that year.

Wealth of experience

Reynolds left Cove last month and Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton believes he will be a great addition.

Winton, who is joint-boss alongside Paul Lawson, said: “In the meetings we’ve had with Mark he’s come across as a good guy and we’ve had some very good conversations about football.

“I think we could both see quite quickly that it could work out well for both parties with what we’re able to offer Mark.

“Mark has a hugely impressive CV as a player. He’s played at a great level and had a lot of success.

“Mark brings a wealth of experience at all sorts of levels.

“Generally speaking we’re a fairly young side with a lot of the players in their mid-20s.

“We’ve always known that bringing in experienced personnel in some key positions would be important for the club.

“Mark ticks those boxes, he played a lot of games last season for Cove at a very good level.

“His experience can benefit the team and the younger players we’ve got.”

Dee have progression plan

Already this summer Banks o’ Dee have signed Andy Hunter and Winton reckons recruiting someone of Reynolds stature shows the ambition of the Aberdeen outfit, who finished fourth in the Highland League last season.

He added: “It shows the chairman and the committee have got a very clear plan in terms of where they want to get to.

“They want to try to get into the SPFL as quickly as possible.

“Getting the bronze club licence demonstrates that to everyone, bringing someone like Mark on board backs up that intent.

“It shows the club is pushing in the right direction and we’re delighted to sign Mark.”

As well as playing, Reynolds will be given the chance to coach at Banks o’ Dee.

Winton said: “If he wants to dip his toe into other elements like coaching we’ll be delighted to help him with that.

“It’s not just about the playing aspect, we feel we can help to progress in other areas that he’s keen to get involved in.

“With our team in the Juniors, the under-18s and all the youth teams there a whole array of teams that Mark could be involved in from a coaching perspective if that’s what he wishes to do.”