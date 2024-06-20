Former Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds joins Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds joins Banks o’ Dee

He has signed a one-year contract at Spain Park.

By Callum Law
Mark Reynolds has signed for Banks o' Dee. Picture courtesy of Banks o' Dee FC.
Breedon Highland League side Banks o’ Dee have signed former Aberdeen defender Mark Reynolds.

The 37-year-old, who has also played for Motherwell, Sheffield Wednesday, Dundee United and Cove Rangers, has penned a one-year contract at Spain Park.

Reynolds started his career with the Steelmen before moving to the Owls in January 2011. He arrived at the Dons on loan in January 2012 before making the permanent switch to Pittodrie a year later.

Reynolds was part of the Aberdeen side that lifted the League Cup in 2014 and made 237 appearances for the Reds before joining Dundee United in 2019.

While at Tannadice he helped the Tangerines win the Championship and joined Cove in January 2022 and was part of their squad that won League One later that year.

Wealth of experience

Reynolds left Cove last month and Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton believes he will be a great addition.

Winton, who is joint-boss alongside Paul Lawson, said: “In the meetings we’ve had with Mark he’s come across as a good guy and we’ve had some very good conversations about football.

“I think we could both see quite quickly that it could work out well for both parties with what we’re able to offer Mark.

“Mark has a hugely impressive CV as a player. He’s played at a great level and had a lot of success.

“Mark brings a wealth of experience at all sorts of levels.

Mark Reynolds pictured during his time with Aberdeen.

“Generally speaking we’re a fairly young side with a lot of the players in their mid-20s.

“We’ve always known that bringing in experienced personnel in some key positions would be important for the club.

“Mark ticks those boxes, he played a lot of games last season for Cove at a very good level.

“His experience can benefit the team and the younger players we’ve got.”

Dee have progression plan

Already this summer Banks o’ Dee have signed Andy Hunter and Winton reckons recruiting someone of Reynolds stature shows the ambition of the Aberdeen outfit, who finished fourth in the Highland League last season.

He added: “It shows the chairman and the committee have got a very clear plan in terms of where they want to get to.

“They want to try to get into the SPFL as quickly as possible.

“Getting the bronze club licence demonstrates that to everyone, bringing someone like Mark on board backs up that intent.

“It shows the club is pushing in the right direction and we’re delighted to sign Mark.”

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Josh Winton.

As well as playing, Reynolds will be given the chance to coach at Banks o’ Dee.

Winton said: “If he wants to dip his toe into other elements like coaching we’ll be delighted to help him with that.

“It’s not just about the playing aspect, we feel we can help to progress in other areas that he’s keen to get involved in.

“With our team in the Juniors, the under-18s and all the youth teams there a whole array of teams that Mark could be involved in from a coaching perspective if that’s what he wishes to do.”

