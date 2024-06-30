Gregor MacDonald reveals his aim with new club Rothes

Gregor MacDonald is striving to reach new heights with Rothes.

The midfielder joined the Speysiders last week from Brora Rangers, with Michael Finnis moving in the other direction.

MacDonald joined Brora in October 2020 and helped them win four trophies but the 23-year-old opted to leave Dudgeon Park in a bid to establish himself as a regular starter.

The former Ross County youngster, who has previously had loan spells at Keith and Forres Mechanics, believes he can still improve and hopes to do so with Rothes.

MacDonald said: “At Brora I would maybe play three games or five games in a row, but then I’d probably have the same number again where I was on the bench or didn’t play.

“So going to Rothes maybe gives me a chance to hold down a position and get the best out of myself.

“Hopefully I can do that in the new season.

“I still think I can get better, it’s just about playing games and getting consistency in my game.

“I know I need to perform week-in, week-out against teams and hopefully I can.”

MacDonald wants to be part of Rothes revival

Rothes endured a frustrating campaign last season and finished 11th in the Breedon Highland League, their lowest placing for five years.

Manager Richard Hastings was appointed in February and has been trying to revamp the Speysiders’ squad.

MacDonald wants the new term to be a better one for the Moray club and added: “I want us to win as many games as possible and hopefully have a cup run whether it’s in the Highland League Cup or the North of Scotland Cup.

“Hopefully we can just win as many games and possible and put in some good performances.”

During his time with Brora, MacDonald helped them win the Highland League (2020-21), the North of Scotland Cup (2022-23) and the Highland League Cup (2022 and 2024).

Reflecting on his stint with the Cattachs, he said: “I really enjoyed my time at Brora, winning silverware is what you play football for and we did that every year I was there.

“I’ll miss the boys I played with at Brora, but it was the right time for me to move on.”