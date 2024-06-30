Gregor MacDonald reveals his aim with new club Rothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gregor MacDonald reveals his aim with new club Rothes

The midfielder arrives at Mackessack Park from Brora Rangers.

By Callum Law
Gregor MacDonald, centre, pictured during his time with Brora Rangers, is pleased to have joined Rothes.
Gregor MacDonald, centre, pictured during his time with Brora Rangers, is pleased to have joined Rothes.

Gregor MacDonald is striving to reach new heights with Rothes.

The midfielder joined the Speysiders last week from Brora Rangers, with Michael Finnis moving in the other direction.

MacDonald joined Brora in October 2020 and helped them win four trophies but the 23-year-old opted to leave Dudgeon Park in a bid to establish himself as a regular starter.

The former Ross County youngster, who has previously had loan spells at Keith and Forres Mechanics, believes he can still improve and hopes to do so with Rothes.

MacDonald said: “At Brora I would maybe play three games or five games in a row, but then I’d probably have the same number again where I was on the bench or didn’t play.

“So going to Rothes maybe gives me a chance to hold down a position and get the best out of myself.

“Hopefully I can do that in the new season.

“I still think I can get better, it’s just about playing games and getting consistency in my game.

“I know I need to perform week-in, week-out against teams and hopefully I can.”

MacDonald wants to be part of Rothes revival

Rothes endured a frustrating campaign last season and finished 11th in the Breedon Highland League, their lowest placing for five years.

Manager Richard Hastings was appointed in February and has been trying to revamp the Speysiders’ squad.

MacDonald wants the new term to be a better one for the Moray club and added: “I want us to win as many games as possible and hopefully have a cup run whether it’s in the Highland League Cup or the North of Scotland Cup.

“Hopefully we can just win as many games and possible and put in some good performances.”

Gregor MacDonald in action during his time with Brora.

During his time with Brora, MacDonald helped them win the Highland League (2020-21), the North of Scotland Cup (2022-23) and the Highland League Cup (2022 and 2024).

Reflecting on his stint with the Cattachs, he said: “I really enjoyed my time at Brora, winning silverware is what you play football for and we did that every year I was there.

“I’ll miss the boys I played with at Brora, but it was the right time for me to move on.”

