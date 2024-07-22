Andrew MacAskill hoping for bold Buckie Thistle showing against Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Andrew MacAskill hoping for bold Buckie Thistle showing against Dundee United

The Jags face the Tangerines in the Premier Sports League Cup at Victoria Park.

By Callum Law
Buckie Thistle's Andrew MacAskill is looking forward to facing Dundee United. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Buckie Thistle's Andrew MacAskill is looking forward to facing Dundee United. Pictures by Jasperimage.

Andrew MacAskill has called on Buckie Thistle to be bold as they attempt to upset Dundee United.

The Breedon Highland League champions take on last term’s Championship winners in Group B of the Premier Sports League Cup at Victoria Park tomorrow night.

So far in the tournament the Jags have been beaten 4-0 by Stenhousemuir and 5-1 by Falkirk.

Attacking impetus

One encouraging aspect of Saturday’s performance against the Bairns was the attacking threat Buckie posed.

Midfielder MacAskill scored and they also carved out other good chances.

The 32-year-old hopes Thistle can cause problems for their Premiership opponents and says keeping the ball when they get it will be crucial.

MacAskill said: “There was a spell against Falkirk where they scored a couple of goals where we were guilty of just kicking the ball back to them when we got it.

“We ended up running about for five minutes without a break and it’s really hard.

“When we get the ball we need to try to keep it because that’s when you get a wee rest.

“I think we need to trust each other a bit more because everyone in our team can handle the ball.

“Sometimes we maybe don’t trust each other enough when we’re in a tight spot or playing a tough opponent.

Andrew MacAskill, right, in action for Buckie against Falkirk.

“That’s something we need to do against Dundee United is look after the ball when we get it.

“If they have all of the ball it’s really hard work and they’ll eventually break you down.

“So it’s important we try to be positive when we get the ball.

“We’ve had encouraging results before, like the draw with Ross County in the League Cup two years ago.

“We’re Highland League champions and it is a jump in levels, but playing at home helps us and if we’re clinical going forward and good defensively why can’t we do something?

“If we can have a good shape about us we showed on Saturday that we can create opportunities.”

Ridgers show his capabilities

Someone who is likely to be key to Buckie’s hopes of causing an upset is new goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle custodian signed on Friday and made his debut against Falkirk.

Despite the scoreline MacAskill was impressed with Buckie’s new recruit.

He added: “We saw Mark’s quality on Saturday, you could hear him talking on the pitch and his handling and kicking were excellent.

“It’s good we can bring someone of his quality in because you can never have enough good players at the club.

New Buckie goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

“Even though we won the league last season we conceded more goals than we would have liked so hopefully he’ll help with that.

“It would help us if Mark can have a big game against Dundee United as well.

“We’re looking forward to it because we’re fortunate to be in the competition and getting to play these big games.”

Elsewhere, the other Highland League side in the competition, Brechin City, round off their Group F campaign against East Fife at Bayview.

The Hedgemen have lost three of group fixtures ahead of tomorrow evening’s clash with League Two opposition.

More from Highland League

Buckie Thistle's Andrew MacAskill is looking forward to facing Dundee United. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Manager Steven MacDonald on Forres Mechanics' latest transfer business
Buckie Thistle's Andrew MacAskill is looking forward to facing Dundee United. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Who will win the 2024-25 Highland League title?
Buckie Thistle's Andrew MacAskill is looking forward to facing Dundee United. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Highland League: Wick Academy and Turriff United make signings plus a round-up of weekend…
Buckie Thistle's Andrew MacAskill is looking forward to facing Dundee United. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Mark Ridgers reveals why he joined Buckie Thistle after making debut in League Cup…
Caley Thistle's Mark Ridgers
Buckie Thistle land major coup with signing of former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers
Buckie Thistle's Andrew MacAskill is looking forward to facing Dundee United. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Buckie Thistle's Marcus Goodall would love to stun Falkirk and his Bairns-daft friend
Buckie Thistle's Andrew MacAskill is looking forward to facing Dundee United. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Formartine United's Johnny Crawford hoping for more success as he prepares for testimonial against…
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie
Manager Mark Cowie on Fraserburgh's two new signings, including Highland League veteran
Buckie Thistle's Andrew MacAskill is looking forward to facing Dundee United. Pictures by Jasperimage.
Exclusive: Iain Vigurs on why he's joined Banks o' Dee
Buckie Thistle's Andrew MacAskill is looking forward to facing Dundee United. Pictures by Jasperimage.
James Chalmers reflects on time with Turriff United ahead of testimonial v Aberdeen