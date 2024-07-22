Andrew MacAskill hoping for bold Buckie Thistle showing against Dundee United

Andrew MacAskill has called on Buckie Thistle to be bold as they attempt to upset Dundee United.

The Breedon Highland League champions take on last term’s Championship winners in Group B of the Premier Sports League Cup at Victoria Park tomorrow night.

So far in the tournament the Jags have been beaten 4-0 by Stenhousemuir and 5-1 by Falkirk.

Attacking impetus

One encouraging aspect of Saturday’s performance against the Bairns was the attacking threat Buckie posed.

Midfielder MacAskill scored and they also carved out other good chances.

The 32-year-old hopes Thistle can cause problems for their Premiership opponents and says keeping the ball when they get it will be crucial.

MacAskill said: “There was a spell against Falkirk where they scored a couple of goals where we were guilty of just kicking the ball back to them when we got it.

“We ended up running about for five minutes without a break and it’s really hard.

“When we get the ball we need to try to keep it because that’s when you get a wee rest.

“I think we need to trust each other a bit more because everyone in our team can handle the ball.

“Sometimes we maybe don’t trust each other enough when we’re in a tight spot or playing a tough opponent.

“That’s something we need to do against Dundee United is look after the ball when we get it.

“If they have all of the ball it’s really hard work and they’ll eventually break you down.

“So it’s important we try to be positive when we get the ball.

“We’ve had encouraging results before, like the draw with Ross County in the League Cup two years ago.

“We’re Highland League champions and it is a jump in levels, but playing at home helps us and if we’re clinical going forward and good defensively why can’t we do something?

“If we can have a good shape about us we showed on Saturday that we can create opportunities.”

Ridgers show his capabilities

Someone who is likely to be key to Buckie’s hopes of causing an upset is new goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

The former Inverness Caledonian Thistle custodian signed on Friday and made his debut against Falkirk.

Despite the scoreline MacAskill was impressed with Buckie’s new recruit.

He added: “We saw Mark’s quality on Saturday, you could hear him talking on the pitch and his handling and kicking were excellent.

“It’s good we can bring someone of his quality in because you can never have enough good players at the club.

“Even though we won the league last season we conceded more goals than we would have liked so hopefully he’ll help with that.

“It would help us if Mark can have a big game against Dundee United as well.

“We’re looking forward to it because we’re fortunate to be in the competition and getting to play these big games.”

Elsewhere, the other Highland League side in the competition, Brechin City, round off their Group F campaign against East Fife at Bayview.

The Hedgemen have lost three of group fixtures ahead of tomorrow evening’s clash with League Two opposition.