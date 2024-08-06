Highland League: EVERY Wednesday game previewed as Craig Cormack details return to football with Buckie Thistle after two-year break

Craig Cormack admits he was surprised Breedon Highland League title-holders Buckie Thistle were the club to fulfil his wish of a football return.

Former Rothes and Keith player Cormack, 28, has signed for Lewis MacKinnon’s Jags after two years away from the game.

Cormack’s sporting sabbatical was the result of factors in both his professional and private life which meant “there was no time for football”.

“I got made a director at the place I served my time with, Stewart Wilson Joinery, so was helping the other director run it,” he said.

“Then we decided to start another company manufacturing windows and doors, Cormack and Wilson, so that took up time.”

Cormack and his partner also had their second daughter during his period away from football, before they tied the knot just a few weeks ago on July 13.”

With his wedding behind him and a return to the pitch already in his thoughts, a call from MacKinnon came at the ideal time – though Cormack says he did not foresee an offer landing from the champions.

Cormack added: “I’ve been thinking about it for quite a while, but couldn’t commit to a club before our wedding.

“Once it was past, I started to get myself fit.

“I didn’t expect Buckie to come along, but Lewis gave me a phone and it just seemed too good an opportunity to pass up.”

Attacker Cormack could make his Buckie debut in Wednesday’s home clash with Fraserburgh.

He rates his new club as having the best talent pool in the Highland League, saying: “I’m probably more excited than anything to get playing with them.”

On his aims for the campaign ahead, Cormack added: “Probably just to win cups and trophies and hopefully retain the league title would be my first goals, and to try to help as much as I can by getting myself match-fit, and just try to contribute, to be honest.

“Probably the match fitness is still a wee bit off – I’ve not played a competitive game in quite a while.

“But I’d take any minutes I can get. The sooner, the better.”

Buckie began their title defence with a 2-1 loss at Inverurie Locos on Saturday, fighting back from a goal down, only to concede again in the closing minutes.

The Jags’ start to the league season was delayed due to Premier Sports Cup group games, and as a result, they will only receive their league championship flag ahead of Wednesday night’s Victoria Park fixture with Fraserburgh.

Boss MacKinnon, who should have a full squad to choose from, thinks the nature of the League Cup group matches contributed to what was only an “okay” performance against Locos – because Buckie had been used to “sitting in deep and playing on the break” and were back to having more of the ball against Inverurie.

MacKinnon added: “Nothing’s lost or won on opening day. There’s a long way to go, so we’ll go into the Broch game with a gameplan to win.”

‘Sometimes these are the games you want’ – Fraserburgh assistant James Duthie

Fraserburgh will also hope to challenge for the Highland League title this term, but are without a victory in their first two matches of the new campaign, following a 2-0 loss at Wick Academy and Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Deveronvale.

Assistant manager James Duthie says injuries to key men like Ross Aitken, Lewis Davidson and Paul Young have not helped the Broch, but they have also been guilty of passing up goalscoring opportunities at key moments.

Duthie added: “We still haven’t played anywhere near the level we’re capable of, and we just need to keep working at it and move on.

“Sometimes when you are in this situation these are the games you want – rather than the games everybody thinks you should win.

“It’ll be a really tough game. Buckie have a lost a couple of players, but they’ve also recruited a number of good players as well, so they’re still very, very strong, and it’s a really tough place to go. Their record up there is excellent.

“We know we’ll have to be a lot better, but hopefully we can put on a performance and that might act as a catalyst for us going on a run.”

Allan MacPhee wants to keep racking up goals and assists for Clach

Clachnacuddin’s Allan MacPhee is eager to continue his early season scoring and to fire the Lilywhites to three successive Highland League wins.

The 26-year-old bagged a brace in Clach’s 2-0 victory over Keith on Saturday – the first coming direct from a corner – after his goal in their 2-0 opening day success at Lossiemouth.

On Wednesday, they host Nairn County, whose campaign kicked off with a 3-0 loss to Brechin City at the weekend.

MacPhee said: “I got a stroke of luck with the first one against Keith, and a few people said the goal against Lossiemouth was a cross – but I definitely meant it.

“Coming back into the Highland League with three goals in two games, I’m delighted.”

Two years ago, MacPhee left Forres Mechanics for ambitious North Caledonian League club Loch Ness, where he became a title-winner in 2022-23.

The former Clach youth player says returning to the Lilywhites, managed by Conor Gethins, and the Highland League felt right.

He said: “I had two years with Loch Ness, and prior to joining them, after I left Forres Mechanics, I was training with Inverurie Locos and I had a couple of offers in the Highland League.

“But I chose to try to enjoy my football again and I was playing with some of my pals.

“I was maybe in the North Caledonian League for a year too long – but it’s good to be back in the Highland League, and hopefully I can contribute with goals and assists.”

Gethins took over a toiling team last October and helped them improve to a point where they finished 13 points clear of basement rivals Strathspey Thistle in last term’s standings.

Strong summer recruitment has led to higher expectations within Grant Street Park this season.

MacPhee added: “We’re looking for a top-10 finish.

“We’ve had a good start, and training has been really sharp. We’ve got plenty of firepower and at the back we’re quite solid.

“When I signed, I think I was the oldest player, but then we’ve brought in more experience like Scott Davidson, Joe Malin, Josh Meekings and Gavin Morrison. They’re raising the standards, and it feels like we’re a strong outfit with a good mix in our squad.

“Two wins out of two for us is really good. The gaffer set us some targets for the first few games and hopefully we can build on the first two games against Nairn.”

Ross Tokely’s Nairn will be without suspended skipper Fraser Dingwall and midfielder Kenny MacInnes through injury.

Team news from around the Breedon Highland League

Elsewhere on Wednesday, two perfect-starters clash at Glebe Park as Brechin City host Inverurie Locos.

Brechin boss Patrick Cregg could have a full squad to choose from – having also signed Australian goalkeeper Isaac Carmody, 29, on a two-year contract – while the visitors will be without two-goals-in-two-games midfielder Cole Anderson, Josh Buchan, Daniel Agnew and Nathan Meres.

Deveronvale are missing Kyle Dalling and Sean McIntosh, and have several other fitness doubts, for the visit of Huntly, who are another side to have won their opening two matches.

The Black and Golds won’t have the suspended Ross Still, nor the injured Fraser Hobday, Jamie Michie, Fraser Hobday, Jamie Michie, Lewis Crosbie or Alex Thoirs. Brodie Allen also faces a fitness test, but Zander Jack and Angus Grant do return to the fold.

Formartine United have a full complement for their North Lodge Park meeting with a Murray Cormack-less Turriff United.

Hosts Keith are without Ryan Robertson, Murray Addison and Scott Barron for the Kynoch Park visit of Banks o’ Dee.

Forres are still without Shaun Morrison (knee) and Andrew Skinner (ankle), but Calum Howarth returns from his lay-off, while Kyle Macleod and Corey Patterson are back from suspension, for their Mosset Park clash with table-topping Brora Rangers.

Wick Academy, meanwhile, will be missing Owen Rendall, Callan Jessiman and George Ewing at home against Strathspey Thistle, but welcome back Ryan Campbell and Kieran MacGregor.

Lossiemouth host Rothes at Grant Park.