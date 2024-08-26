WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Turriff United v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v Banks o’ Dee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Turriff United v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v Banks o’ Dee

The latest Highland League Weekly features exclusive highlights of Turriff v Nairn and Fraserburgh v Dee, and a look at ongoing improvement works at Rothes' Mackessack Park.

By Ryan Cryle

The latest Highland League Weekly has highlights of Turriff United v Nairn County and Fraserburgh v Banks o’ Dee, and a feature on Rothes’ efforts to improve Mackessack Park.

Our Saturday camera games from the Breedon Highland League come from an entertaining tussle at the Haughs and the Bellslea battle between two of the division’s big guns.

Highland League Weekly highlights – back for 2024/25

Highland League Weekly is the Press and Journal’s exclusive football show which puts the spotlight on the Highland League.

Episodes of Highland League Weekly are published on the Press and Journal website at 7pm every Monday during the season.

This term we will again bring viewers highlights of at least two matches from every Saturday fixture card, analysis of all the weekend results and talking points and feature interviews with a variety of people involved in the Highland League.

On top of that, at various points throughout the season, we will screen Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights from important midweek matches.

These EXTRA shows will be available to watch on Thursday afternoons.

To watch Highland League Weekly you need to be a subscriber to The Press and Journal online – with our sports pack currently just £1 for your first three months. 

To become a Press and Journal subscriber, please visit: www.pressandjournal.co.uk/subscribe/

How keep up to date with Highland League Weekly

You can also sign up to our Highland League newsletter which means you will receive an email direct to your inbox whenever a new episode of Highland League Weekly is published.

To sign up to the Highland League newsletter, please visit: www.pressandjournal.co.uk/newsletter-manager/

On social media there is a dedicated Highland League Weekly group on Facebook and a Highland League Weekly page (@HighlandLW) on X, formerly known as Twitter.

We’ll be posting trailers and links to new episodes on these platforms, while we are also on TikTok and YouTube.

More from Highland League

Nairn's Andrew Greig celebrating after scoring to make it 2-0 against Turriff. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Highland League: Reaction to EVERY game as Nairn win at Turriff; Fraserburgh edge Banks…
The Aberdeen Futsal Academy squad playing in the UEFA Futsal Champions League. Back row (left to right): Alan Redford, Miguel Llinas, Chris Angus, Stewart Gray, Grant Campbell, Callum Dunbar, Jamie Shawyer, Arran Christie. Front row (left to right): David Booth, Richard Macadie, Dmytro Zabrodin, Jamie Lennox, Willie Mathers, Richie Petrie. Picture courtesy of David Littlejohn, submitted August 24 2024.
Day Four at the Futsal Champions League in Austria: Reflections on Aberdeen's campaign as…
Graeme Rodger of Formartine and Andy Hunter of Banks o' Dee, right. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
EVERY Highland League game previewed as hitman Andy Hunter warns rivals of Banks o'…
Aberdeen Futsal Academy's Ukrainian goalkeeper Dmytro Zabrodin who is part of their UEFA Futsal Champions League squad. Pictures by Callum Law/DCT Media on August 22 2024.
Day Three at the Futsal Champions League in Austria: Meet Aberdeen's goalkeeper who fled…
Aberdeen Futsal Academy's general manager David Littlejohn, left, and manager Dean Elrick, right. Pictured at Sporthalle NMS Linz-Kleinmuchen in Linz, Austria on August 21 2024 at the UEFA Futsal Champions League. Pictures by Callum Law/DCT Media.
Day Two at the Futsal Champions League in Austria: Meet the behind the scenes…
Formartine United striker Julian Wade and Inverurie Locos goalkeeper Zak Ellis in action. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: How Formartine United, Banks o' Dee and Hermes made it…
Clachnacuddin's Connor Bunce in action against Strathspey in the North of Scotland Cup. Image: Jasper Image.
North of Scotland Cup round-up: Clachnacuddin progress in thriller as Forres Mechanics thump Rothes…
Alan Redford who is playing for the Aberdeen Futsal Academy in the UEFA Futsal Champions League. Pictures by Callum Law/DCT Media on August 21 2024.
Day One at the Futsal Champions League in Austria: The Highland League legend embracing…
Clachnacuddin goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon is on a loan stint with Caley Thistle. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Highland League goalkeeper Martin MacKinnon on surprise Caley Thistle loan - and potentially signing…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0047972 - Callum Law 23rd April 2024 Pictures from the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final between Buckie Thistle and Inverurie Locos. Mark Souter, left, of Inverurie and Buckie's Max Barry battle for the ball. Full time Time Inverurie win on penalties Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Aberdeenshire Cup preview: Inverurie Locos begin defence at Formartine United, Banks o' Dee and…

Conversation