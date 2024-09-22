No talk of title challenge for Inverurie Locos despite good start continuing with win at Keith

Inverurie Locos assistant manager Greg Moir refused to be drawn on talk of challenging for the Breedon Highland League title despite continuing their good start to the season.

The Railwaymen beat Keith 3-0 at Kynoch Park on Saturday courtesy of a brace from Aidan Wilson and Jay Halliday’s counter.

Locos have amassed 26 points from their opening 12 games to sit third in the table. The Garioch outfit are eight points behind leaders Brechin City and one adrift of second-placed Brora Rangers, who have a game in hand.

Despite their good form Moir isn’t getting carried away and said: “It’s way too early for speaking about that (challenging for the title).

“We take it a game at a time, we’re trying to do the right things, bring the youth through and develop players.

“We’re just looking game to game, that’s all we’re doing. There’s no pressure from the committee and we’re just taking it a game at a time, it’s been a good start.”

Reflecting on the triumph against Keith, Moir added: “We’ve played better, but a win’s a win. We’ve got good momentum just now scoring goals but also keeping clean sheets.

“That’s been the foundation of the team from the back three, four or five which is pleasing.

“Aidan’s been great. I know we tend to just measure players on goals, but there’s other stuff to his game that’s been really pleasing the last few weeks.

“He’s getting fitter and stronger and he was saying he hasn’t had a run of games like this for a long time and he’s feeling better for it.”

Match action

In the seventh minute Keith goalkeeper Craig Reid made a good save to deny Blair Smith after the custodian had spilled Lloyd Robertson’s delivery from the left.

But Reid was powerless to prevent Locos scoring seconds later. Thomas Reid’s pass released Cole Anderson on the right and his low cross was neatly flicked in by Wilson from six yards.

Keith tried to respond with Grant Moroney glancing a header wide from Callum Robertson’s corner and a Moroney long throw also caused a moment of alarm, but when the loose ball dropped there were no takers in Maroon.

The hosts’ best chance of the opening 45 minutes came from a Robertson free-kick, which broke for Craib and his strike was deflected over.

But Inverurie were still creating with Smith bursting past Craib on the right to tee up the unmarked Wilson, who headed over.

In the 33rd minute Inverurie netted their second. Wilson found the energetic Anderson on the right flank and his pinpoint delivery gave Halliday a tap in.

Hosts unable to respond

Before the break Wilson’s 25-yard free-kick was deflected narrowly wide.

Chances were at a premium for much of the second half, but Locos were on target again on 73 minutes.

Scott Barron pulled down Wilson as he tried to convert Callum Duncan’s cross from the right. After referee Harry Bruce awarded a penalty Wilson’s well-struck spot-kick crept under the body of Craig Reid and into the left corner.

After that Reuben Skea, Duncan and Daniel Agnew all threatened with strikes from the edge of the box for Inverurie, while Keith also had two good chances.

In the 78th minute Craib was thwarted from close range by goalkeeper Zack Ellis after a free-kick was flicked into his path and 10 minutes later Horace Ormsby’s shot from the right of penalty area bounced back off the left post.

Frustration for Maroons

The Maroons have lost their last four games and remain on nine points.

Manager Craig Ewen said: “Locos fully deserved their win. First half we weren’t good enough, we didn’t win enough second balls, the Locos midfield was picking them up and playing forward.

“We couldn’t hold the ball up front to get us up the pitch, whereas, for them Aidan Wilson did that really well and brought players into play.

“It felt we played a bit better in the second half and passed it a bit more. We had a couple of chances, but how we’ve been playing recently is probably summed up with Horace’s run and shot.

“He’s hit the post and we didn’t have anyone there to knock in the rebound.

“We’re not getting too many rubs of the green at the minute which is difficult.

“There’s no getting away from it that we’re going through a difficult spell.

“There’s a number of guys out injured which we’ve had for the last six to eight weeks and that isn’t helping because there are some good players missing.

“We need them back, but even without them we need to do better.”