WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Keith v Inverurie Locos and Formartine United v Huntly highlights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Keith v Inverurie Locos and Formartine United v Huntly highlights

As well as match highlights, the latest episode of Highland League Weekly includes a Memory Match feature with former Fraserburgh defender Ryan Cowie. 

By Ryan Cryle

Highland League Weekly brings you highlights from Saturday’s Keith v Inverurie Locos and Formartine United v Huntly clashes.

Our cameras were at Kynoch Park and North Lodge Park at the weekend during another round of Breedon Highland League action.

As well as our highlights and the rest of the results analysis, this week’s episode includes another Memory Match feature – this time with former Fraserburgh defender Ryan Cowie.

Highland League Weekly highlights – back for 2024/25

Highland League Weekly is the Press and Journal’s exclusive football show which puts the spotlight on the Highland League.

Episodes of Highland League Weekly are published on the Press and Journal website at 7pm every Monday during the season.

This term we will again bring viewers highlights of at least two matches from every Saturday fixture card, analysis of all the weekend results and talking points and feature interviews with a variety of people involved in the Highland League.

On top of that, at various points throughout the season, we will screen Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights from important midweek matches.

These EXTRA shows will be available to watch on Thursday afternoons.

To watch Highland League Weekly you need to be a subscriber to The Press and Journal online – with our sports pack currently just £1 for your first three months.

To become a Press and Journal subscriber, please visit: www.pressandjournal.co.uk/subscribe/

How keep up to date with Highland League Weekly

You can also sign up to our Highland League newsletter which means you will receive an email direct to your inbox whenever a new episode of Highland League Weekly is published.

To sign up to the Highland League newsletter, please visit: www.pressandjournal.co.uk/newsletter-manager/

On social media there is a dedicated Highland League Weekly group on Facebook and a Highland League Weekly page (@HighlandLW) on X, formerly known as Twitter.

We’ll be posting trailers and links to new episodes on these platforms, while we are also on TikTok and YouTube.

More from Highland League

Deveronvale manager Garry Wood. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Highland League: Reaction from around the grounds as Deveronvale stun Brora Rangers and Lossiemouth…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES Callum Law 21st September 2024 - Highland League Half Time - Keith 0 v Inverurie Locos 2 Pic: Inverurie's Aidan Wilson, second, from left, is congratulated after scoring their third goal. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
No talk of title challenge for Inverurie Locos despite good start continuing with win…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES Callum Law 21st September 2024 - Highland League Half Time - Keith 0 v Inverurie Locos 2 Pic:7 Cole Anderson, left, of Inverurie battles with Keith's James Brownie Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Highland League results: Inverurie Locos win at Keith
Cole Anderson celebrates scoring in the Breedon Highland League Match between Inverurie Locos FC and Turriff United on August 28. Image: Jasperimage.
Highland League: EVERY game previewed as Inverurie Locos' Cole Anderson savours strong start
Elgin City v Bonnyrigg Rose game played at Borough Briggs, Elgin on Saturday 9th March 2024 in a SPFL League 2 game
Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson hails the signing of Michael Dangana
CR0037233 Highland League Turriff United v Keith Turriff's and Keith's Keiths Craig Ewen Pic by Chris Taken..............06/08/22
Exclusive: Keith boss Craig Ewen on his latest signing
18 September 2024. Banks O' Dee FC, Spain Park, Abbotswell Road, Aberdeen. Breedon Highland League. Banks O' Dee v Brechin City. PICTURE CONTENT - Fraser MacLeod scores Brechin's second goal CREDIT - Jasperimage
Highland League: EVERY game covered as Brechin City beat Banks o' Dee to stay…
Banks o' Dee's Ally Stark, left, and Brechin's Dayle Robertson. Image created on September 17 2024 ahead of the game between the clubs in the Breedon Highland League.
Highland League: EVERY Wednesday game previewed as Banks o' Dee face Brechin City and…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Luke Nickerson/Rangers WFC/Shutterstock (14724868w) Alex Lowry of Rangers B in action with Connor Wood, right, of Fraserburgh during the SPFL Trust Trophy Third Round match at Forthbank Stadium. Rangers B v Fraserburgh, Scottish Challenge Cup, Football, Forthbank Stadium, Glasgow, Scotland, UK - 17 Sep 2024
Mark Cowie frustrated by Fraserburgh display in SPFL Trust Trophy defeat against Rangers B
Highland League Weekly standalone highlights of Buckie Thistle v Banks o' Dee are available to watch now.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly game of the weekend - Buckie Thistle v Banks o'…

Conversation