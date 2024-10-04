Banks o’ Dee could face penalty for using six subs in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banks o’ Dee could face penalty for using six subs in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final

The Breedon Highland League defeated Aberdeen 4-2 in the last four tie at Spain Park.

By Callum Law
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, right, and Aberdeen's Alfie Stewart in action during Wednesday's Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
Banks o' Dee captain Kane Winton, right, and Aberdeen's Alfie Stewart in action during Wednesday's Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.

Banks o’ Dee are facing possible sanctions after making six substitutes during their Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final win against Aberdeen.

The Breedon Highland League side defeated the Dons 4-2 at Spain Park on Wednesday to book a place in the final of the Shire Cup.

However, during the 90 minutes Dee used six subs, more than the regulation five that are permitted.

Following the conclusion of the game it was suggested one of the subs had been a concussion substitute, in which case an additional change is permitted, while the opposing club is also allowed to make six subs instead of five.

But it has not yet been established if one of the Dee subs was a concussion change and now the organisers of the competition, the Aberdeen and District FA (ADFA), are set to hold a meeting to get to the bottom of the matter.

Reports from both clubs will be submitted to the ADFA, while the referee’s report will also be scrutinised before the association’s member clubs make a decision on any possible action.

Banks o’ Dee could still progress to the final against either Huntly or Buckie Thistle, who meet on Wednesday, or the tie could have to be replayed, or Dee could be kicked out with Aberdeen instead going forward to the final.

