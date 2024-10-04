Banks o’ Dee could face penalty for using six subs in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final

Banks o’ Dee are facing possible sanctions after making six substitutes during their Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-final win against Aberdeen.

The Breedon Highland League side defeated the Dons 4-2 at Spain Park on Wednesday to book a place in the final of the Shire Cup.

However, during the 90 minutes Dee used six subs, more than the regulation five that are permitted.

Following the conclusion of the game it was suggested one of the subs had been a concussion substitute, in which case an additional change is permitted, while the opposing club is also allowed to make six subs instead of five.

But it has not yet been established if one of the Dee subs was a concussion change and now the organisers of the competition, the Aberdeen and District FA (ADFA), are set to hold a meeting to get to the bottom of the matter.

Reports from both clubs will be submitted to the ADFA, while the referee’s report will also be scrutinised before the association’s member clubs make a decision on any possible action.

Banks o’ Dee could still progress to the final against either Huntly or Buckie Thistle, who meet on Wednesday, or the tie could have to be replayed, or Dee could be kicked out with Aberdeen instead going forward to the final.